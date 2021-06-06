90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After: Check out Kalani and sister Kolini’s epic TikTok

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Kalani Faagata and her sister, Kolini, uploaded a new TIkTok. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Kalani Faagata and her sister, Kolini, may often find themselves arguing about her marriage to Asuelu Pulaa but that doesn’t stop the sisters from having some fun.

The current 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? season has been rough on Kalani, so maybe some fun with her sister is just what she needs.

Over on Kolini’s TikTok, she recently posted a thirst trap video of herself and Kalani playing it up for the camera.

Kolini and Kalani twerk in latest TikTok video

In the most recent video posted to Kolini’s TikTok profile, the sisters twerked to their heart’s content.

The video begins with Kolini and Kalani lip syncing over a sound about being a “bad b***h.” In the first shot, Kolini is kneeling in front of a doorway, looking over her shoulder seductively and twerking.

In the next shot, she and Kalani stand in frame together playing with their long dark hair while the sound says, “forty inch hair, yours came in a pack.”

The following line, which hints at how big their butts are, finds Kalani jokingly poking her head out between her sister’s legs.

Both women are clearly having nothing but fun throughout the entirety of the clip, and given how somber Kalani’s storyline has been this season with her husband, Asuelu, the twerking is probably a necessary distraction.

Kolini captioned the post, “when the kids ain’t lurkin’, it’s time for twerkin’”

Kalani is struggling with her marriage to Asuelu

Kalani and Asuelu’s marriage has been rocky for quite some time. Early on in their relationship, the couple seemed plagued by family drama, particularly around the fact that Kalani got pregnant before they knew each other well.

But the pair was determined to make their relationship work. Shortly after their wedding, Kalani found out she was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

However, the tension continued between the couple thanks to their inability to effectively communicate. Many of their altercations ended in Asuelu walking away out of frustration.

In one particularly upsetting conversation, as the couple traveled to California to celebrate their son’s birthday, Asuelu got into a heated exchange with Kalani and her mother, that ended with Asuelu calling Kalani a “b***h.”

Kalani’s father, Low, has been particularly frustrated with Asuelu and on several occasions, he told Asuelu that he needed to step up and start being a man for his wife and children.

However, Low’s tone has seemingly changed this season. During a conversation with Kalani, Low explained that he didn’t think it was right for her to walk away from her marriage despite how difficult things had become.

“I’m saying you have to think things over, you got two boys now, they need their dad. You can’t do that to them,” he told Kalani.

He continued, “The choice is totally up to you, but divorce should be your last [resort], you gotta fight … divorce is just for people that gives up, I thought you were stronger than that.”

It remains to be seen if the couple has what it takes to make their marriage work in the long run.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.