90 Day Fiance: Kolini has a message for fans who want her to stay out of Kalani’s marriage

Kolini responds to backlash from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans.Pic credit:TLC

Kolini has heard the comments about her after the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and she has a response for the haters.

The brunette beauty just returned home to Utah to reside in the family home with her parents, where Kalani, Asuelu, and their two kids have also been living for quite some time.

Kolini and her brother-in-law have not had the best relationship over the years due to his treatment of her sister. Last season things were very rocky between the couple who seemed on the brink of divorce.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Surprisingly Kalani and Asuelu returned to the show this season, hopeful about making their marriage work. And one idea that they think will help to fix things is buying their own home.

However, given that the couple’s relationship is not on solid ground, Kolini doesn’t understand why they would make such a big purchase. And she made her feelings known during a recent conversation with Asuelu and her sister, but 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers want her to butt out.

Kolini doesn’t think Asuelu and Kalani should buy a house

It seems Kolini got some backlash after the latest episode of the TLC show aired.

She gave the couple her opinion about them purchasing a house and certainly made some good points given the state of their relationship.

“It’s just like purchasing a home is like a big deal, you know what I mean?” she noted. “Just because you can afford it doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. Why not get like a six-month lease.”

After trying and failing to reason with the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars, Kolini had more to say during her confessional.

“Part of me feels like Asuelu is just excited to not be watched or held accountable for his actions because it will just be my sister and the boys. Buying is such a serious decision to make and I don’t think they’re ready for that.”

After Kolini gave her opinion, it appears she got some backlash and she quickly responded on social media.

Kolini has a message for the haters

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers were not too keen on Kolini voicing her opinion about her sister’s life.

However, Kolini doesn’t agree with the viewers especially since she’s on a show that is literally based on the couple and their relationships.

She took to social media with a cute video and a shady message for the haters.

“If you’re watching the episode tonight and you’re upset about me being in my sister’s business, ask yourself what the f**k else am I supposed to talk about on a show about her relationship?” wrote Kolini.

Is Kolini in her right to give her sister advice or should she stay out of it?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.