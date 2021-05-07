90 Day Fiance spoiler: Kalani’s sister is skeptical about Asuelu’s change in behavior, says ‘it seems a little fake’

Kalani’s sister is skeptical about Asuelu. Pic credit:TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Asuelu Pulaa is trying to turn over a new leaf, but his sister-in-law is not quite buying it.

Kolini has had her share of issues with the Samoan native and things got to a breaking point after the way he treated Kalani last season.

However, this season, Asuelu is trying to right his wrongs and make peace with his wife’s family. Which makes perfect sense since he currently lives in the home of his in-laws.

However, things are going to get very awkward because Kolini is about the join the pack.

Last week Kalani told Asuelu that her sister would be moving in with them in a matter of days, and now the moment has arrived.

Asuelu tries to play nice with Kalani’s sister

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is trying to change after his behavior last season.

In an effort to get their family back on track, the husband and wife duo are looking to move out of the home they share with Kalani’s parents.

Until then Asuelu will have to make room for one more in-law, and during a sneak peek of Episode 3, Kolini and Asuelu have an awkward interaction when she arrives.

But despite the tense moment, Asuelu reassured his wife and sister-in-law that this was a fresh start.

“I talked to my wife and even though we have some issues at the past I don’t want to bring that…[into] today because today is new day, new me, new you, new family,” commented the dad-of-two.

Kalani’s sister does not believe that Asuelu has changed

After their tense interaction when she arrived at the house, Kolini confessed that she was skeptical about Asuelu’s changed behavior.

“Coming in and seeing this new version of Asuelu I was a little nervous and I still am pretty nervous. It seems a little fake,” remarked Kolini. “I hope that it’s not but I mean my initial reaction is that it seemed a little rehearsed, I’ll say that.”

However, the brunette beauty does not want to stir the pot so she has every intention of being civil unless she’s given a reason not to be.

“Obviously, we’ve had our issues before so coming here, and living with them, I still am pretty nervous. I don’t know, my dad taught me to chose your battles wisely so I don’t just pounce on someone if I have an issue, but you can only take so much from someone,” noted Kolini.

She added, “If I see him acting out or not doing exactly what he said then I will speak up and be prepared either way.”

Check out the clip below and watch the upcoming episode to see the full scene play out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.