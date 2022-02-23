Ashley Petta says she’s glad her MAFS cast didn’t meet each other until after Decision Day

Ashley Petta shares her thoughts on MAFS cast gatherings. Pic credit: Lifetime

The Married at First Sight Season 14 cast has already butt heads several times and the honeymoon just barely ended.

The MAFS Season 14 cast members appear to clash the most with outspoken Lindsey Georgoulis, and it seems Lindsey’s at the center of yet another cast fight in the upcoming episode.

With so much drama between cast members, Married at First Sight Season 5 star Ashley Petta expressed feeling grateful that she wasn’t expected to meet or interact with the other couples from her season until after Decision Day.

Ashely Petta wonders if she would have gotten along with couples from her season

Married at First Sight’s official Instagram page shared a preview for tonight’s episode and Lindsey appears to go at it with the wives yet again. She also appears to have a tense exchange with her husband Mark Maher as well.

In the clip, Lindsey seems to ask Katina Goode why she keeps rolling her eyes and Katina states that she doesn’t want to argue with Lindsey on camera again and requests that Lindsey doesn’t talk to her and stays away from her.

Mark then addresses Lindsey’s confrontational behavior and Lindsey challenges him on who he’s here for because she feels he’s defending others more than his own wife.

The clip led to several Married at First Sight alum commenting with their thoughts.

Ashley Petta, who is in the second-longest MAFS marriage, shared her take writing, “I’m so glad our season didn’t meet the other couples until we were done…I used to be jealous because it seemed like it would be fun but oh my the tension. I wonder if we would have all gotten along.”

MAFS viewers will recall the couples from Season 5 included Ashley and Anthony, Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon, Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek. Back then, the show only included three couples and the couples never met one another. Ashely and Anthony were the only ones to remain married.

Michaela Clark wishes she didn’t have to interact with the other couples

Michaela Clark responded to Ashley’s comment and revealed that she completely agreed and would have preferred to just focus on her own marriage during the season.

Michaela wrote, “I 100% agree with you. While my experience was ‘unique,’ I wish I would have had the opportunity to get to focus on my spouse without the extra BS. I wanted to be MARRIED at First Sight, not ‘Makes random friends and give solicited advice at first sight.’ Had I known that was apart of the journey, I would have opt out!”

Married at First Sight Season 12 star Briana Myles also commented with a set of eye emojis.

Are you a fan of the MAFS couples interacting throughout the process or do you think it’s more hurtful than helpful?

