Ashley Petta reacts to negative comments after her appearace on MAFS special

Ashley Petta wanted to show off the cute outfit she wore for her recent television appearance. However, her moment was dampened by some negative comments.

The Married at First Sight alum and her husband Anthony D’Amico were the perfect couple to appear on the Season 18 Kickoff special.

The show returned to the couple’s hometown of Chicago for the first time since Season 5 when Ashley and Anthony were matched.

They are the only couple from that season that is still together and they appeared on Tuesday night’s event to dish about the new hopefuls.

Meanwhile, Ashley was feeling her outfit and felt it deserved another moment so she posted a video online.

Unfortunately, while many people showered her with compliments, there were some critics in the comments.

Ashley Petta says her outfit from the MAFS Special deserves to be talked about

Ashley posted a video on Instagram clad in her MAFS Kickoff Special outfit — a black top, leopard print miniskirt, and black knee-high boots.

Her eldest daughter was also in the clip as they reenacted a voiceover while Ashley showed off her ensemble.

“This outfit deserves to be talked about ♥️ 🐆 ootd #marriedatfirstsight #datenight,” she captioned the post.

Several of Ashley’s Instagram followers loved the ensemble as much as she did, but some were not impressed.

Ashley claps back at online critics

Ashley was scrolling through the comments and didn’t like what she saw.

One Instagram user bluntly told the mom of two that the outfit “doesn’t flatter or enhance you or your figure.”

In the lengthy message, the woman noted, “With those tall boots, your skirt shouldn’t be that short—above the knee…. Your top should be less bulky with your short skirt…”

“@joycefruik welp I feel great in it and that’s all that really matters 😘,” responded the MAFS alum.

Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

However, that wasn’t the end of it, as the Instagram user received blowback from Ashley’s followers, she retorted, “If you don’t want honest responses, don’t beg the question. Also, if you like something—great! Then why are you asking—begging for compliments only?”

Ashley responded again, telling the woman, “I didn’t have a problem with your ‘critique’ I just don’t agree with it.. that’s fine. People are also entitled to an opinion about your opinion it’s the same thing no?”

Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

Meanwhile, several people were speaking out against the negative comments, but we could barely find them while scrolling, so Ashley might have deleted them from her post.

However, we did find a few more.

Pic credit: @ashleypetta/Instagram

Someone wrote, “The outfit is not flattering you are a beautiful woman !! Your babies are gorgeous and growing up so fast.”

An Instagram user said, “This one is a no. Sorry.”

Another reiterated the sentiment, “Not digging this outfit, sorry.”

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.