MAFS alums Ashley Petta, Danielle Dodd clap back at mom-shamers

Ashley Petta and Danielle Dodd are double-teaming the mom shamers to impress that stay-at-home moms are not maids.

Ashley posted a video to a commenter who chided the Married at First Sight star for having a cleaning lady.

The critic sent Ashley a stern DM reminding her that she’s a stay-at-home mom and insinuated that she should do all the cleaning.

Ashley shared a screenshot of the comment with a reminder that taking care of the two young kids she shares with Anthony D’Amico is already a full-time job.

Danielle Dodd — a full-time mom with three kids — defended her friend on social media.

She had a message for all the moms out there feeling guilty for getting help, telling them, “You are a mom- not the maid.”

MAFS alum Ashley Petta claps back at mom shamers

Ashley posted a snapshot of the mom shamer’s comment with a response.

“This may be controversial but just because you’re a stay-at-home mom, it does not automatically make you the maid, the housekeeper the cleaning lady,” she wrote.

Ashley also noted that Anthony shared the household responsibilities, “Divide and conquer! This is what works for us right now.”

The mom of two reasoned that it might be different in other households, but she and Anthony both do laundry, and clean, but they also have a cleaning lady who comes by every other week.

“If you can fit it into your budget I highly recommend. It is a lifesaver,” said Ashley.

She also noted in the caption, “Being a stay-at-home mom does not automatically mean you are solely responsible for all the cleaning and household duties.”

Danielle Dodd defends Ashley Petta on social media

Danielle posted a video with the words ‘YOU ARE A MOM – NOT THE MAID,” as she clapped back at the mom shamers.

“I have to give a major shout out to @ashleypetta because she changed my mindset as a stay at home mom…” noted Danielle in her caption.

“This is for every mom out there. If you can fit a housekeeper into your budget, do it.”

The MAFS star told her Instagram followers that after having her second child she vented to Ashley about being unable to balance everything and feeling overwhelmed.

Danielle admitted she was feeling guilty about wanting to get help until Ashley changed her perspective.

“She said these words to me that I will never forget,” said Danielle. “She said, ‘You chose to give up your career and stayed home to be a mom, you did not do that to be the maid.'”

She also reminded the moms out there that in 30 years “NOT ONE of us will wish we spent more time scrubbing our toilets and less time playing with our kids.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.