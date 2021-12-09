Ashley Jones mocks Jenelle Evans after she complains Bar Smith was invited to Teen Mom spinoff but not David

Jenelle Evans singled out Ashley Jones’ fiance Bar Smith for attending Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Ashley clapped back. Pic credit: MTV

When Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans singled out Bar Smith when talking about her husband not being invited to the Teen Mom spinoff, Ashley Jones clapped back.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, MTV announced two new Teen Mom spinoff shows coming to the network next month.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion has already received a lot of hype, especially with another Teen Mom alum, Farrah Abraham, joining the cast.

Cast members, past and present, from all three Teen Mom franchise shows, were asked to participate in the reunion, with a few exceptions.

Jenelle Evans from Teen Mom 2 was one of the former cast members who was invited to film the spinoff. However, MTV changed their mind about inviting Jenelle when she mentioned bringing along her husband, David Eason.

With all of the exposure surrounding Teen Mom: Family Reunion in recent weeks, Jenelle took to her TikTok account to discuss the new spinoff show.

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans addresses Teen Mom: Family Reunion, singles out Bar Smith

In her TikTok video, shared by Teen Mom Shaderoom (seen below), Jenelle replied to a comment from a fan who asked whether she would be appearing on the Teen Mom spinoff.

Jenelle has previously explained that MTV contacted her and asked her to film for Family Reunion. She obliged but MTV ghosted her for over a month.

Then, when she mentioned that she wanted to bring David along for support in case “s**t pops off,” that’s when MTV retracted their invitation.

In her latest TikTok video, Jenelle also addressed a comment from a troll who told her, “David prolly wouldn’t allow you to go without him 🙄 girl please 😂😂😂”

Next, Jenelle chose to single out Bar Smith, who is Teen Mom 2’s Ashley Jones’ significant other.

“All the dads went. They got to take a little vacation. Um, Ashley Siren’s baby daddy got to go… so, everyone got to go!” Jenelle said in the video.

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones claps back at Jenelle Evans over singling out husband Bar Smith

When Ashley Jones caught wind of Jenelle using Bar’s name in her video, Ashley clapped back.

Ashley took to her Instagram stories to share a public message aimed at Jenelle Evans.

“Someone tell Jenelle that yes my HUSBAND was invited …. Because people actually wanted him there …. 😂😂😂😂 sorry sis,” Ashley told her fans.

Ashley continued in another slide, “Between Jenelle, and the ventriloquist doll I can’t keep up with who is mad about what 😂😂”

Then, Ashley took the situation and turned it into a business opportunity when she drafted up a coupon code incorporating Jenelle Evans’ name.

“Anyways y’all don’t forget to book with @ariesbeautystudio,” Ashley wrote in another slide. “Leave code: uninvitedjenelle in the notes section of the checkout page for 30% off your booking ❤”

Ashley made one more comment, and turned the situation in a humorous one.

“Any time a b***h speak on me, imma turn her name into a coupon code 😂😂”

Jenelle was among several cast members from the Teen Mom franchise who accused MTV of “setting up” the reunion, claiming they provided alcohol to the cast and encouraged them to argue.

Briana and Brittany DeJesus’ mom, Roxanne DeJesus, claimed the same thing, saying that MTV provided alcohol to the moms and dads and promoted fights.

Although Jenelle would have brought back the drama that Teen Mom has been lacking lately, the Family Reunion still promises to pack enough excitement to hopefully renew viewership.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.