Ashley Iaconetti is obsessed with The Kardashians and dressed like Kim

Ashley Iaconetti has come a long way since her debut on The Bachelor, Season 19 with Chris Soules. She then fell in love with Jared Haibon on Bachelor in Paradise, but it took him a long time to reciprocate his feelings for Ashley.

However, Jared did, in fact, come around and actually proposed almost three years after fans wondered if they’d ever make it as a couple.

Now the duo is married and has a baby of their own named Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon. Ashley has been very open throughout her pregnancy, labor & delivery, and postpartum journey.

In fact, she has, for the most part, bounced back to within five pounds of her pre-pregnancy weight, as she stated not too long ago to her fans.

What did Ashley Iaconetti wear in her social media photos?

Ashley just posted a photo of her gorgeous little family on Instagram. One picture is of herself, Jared, and Dawson, while the other is just her holding her precious baby boy. As she posed for the camera, she dressed in all-black style, or like Kim Kardashian, as Ashley wrote.

Ashley posted, in addition to her photos, a caption that stated, “Obviously my outfit is very Kim K inspired. You guys, why am I more obsessed with the Kardashians now than ever? How freakin good is their Hulu show? Why is it so much better? It feels so much less staged than the E! show.”

She went on to say, “I mean, Kim found out she passed the baby bar exam in a Red Lobster parking lot without makeup on! Kylie needed a pregnancy snack BEFORE she got her burger in the In-N-Out drive thru!”

Ashley continued talking about how much more real and raw The Kardashians seem than in their previous show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She posted, “The realness! Ya know, billionaires, make it relatable. (Minus the cucumber cutting scene.).”

Fans agreed with what Ashley said about the show

One person identified with the fact that Ashley does look like Kim Kardashian as she wrote, “You look like Kim Kardashian. I’ve always said that.”

Another exclaimed, “I love this Hulu series!!!! She even says on camera to kanye ‘you can talk to the camera, this is not scripted!!’”

Yet one other fan talked about how great Ashley looked after recently giving birth to Dawson. She inquired, “Ok but how can I get my body to look like that after giving birth 4 Weeks ago.”

Not only do Bachelor Nation fans agree that Ashley hit the nail on the head looking and dressing like Kim, but they also love Ashley for being Ashley.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.