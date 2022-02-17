Bachelor in Paradise alum Ashley Iaconetti gives two-week postpartum update

Ashley Iaconetti talks about how she’s doing two weeks post-partum. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon welcomed their firstborn baby boy, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon, into the world just over two weeks ago.

Ashley took to her Instagram stories to talk about how she has been doing and healing since giving birth.

Ashley Iaconetti reveals how she has been doing since giving birth

Ashley Iaconetti first talked about how she used to be scared to go to the gynecologist, but now she feels like she is going to miss seeing them regularly.

She addressed that fans wanted all the information about her post-partum transformation and how she was feeling, so she was here to give them what they asked for.

Ashley told fans that the doctor said she was healing well, and while she had been sore lately, the past 24 hours have been a turning point for her, as she has been feeling so much better. She even laughed and said, “Like, I am walking, guys. I am walking.”

She then went on to talk about the aversions she had while pregnant with Dawson and that fans had been asking her if those went away. If you didn’t know, Ashley had a tough time drinking water and coffee, especially in her third trimester.

She happily announced, though, that as soon as she had given birth to Dawson, those immediately went away. She is now downing water like crazy and can have coffee every morning instead of just every once in a while.

She wrote in her story, “Ladies who are pregnant & miserable, you will feel normal again! People would tell me this, and I wasn’t sure if I believed them, but it’s true!! Keep the faith!”

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley had shared that since having her son, she has been wearing a belly band to strengthen, support, and compress her stomach, and she feels it has done a great job helping her trim her abdomen area and help lose her baby weight.

Ashley and Jared Haibon’s Bachelor franchise timeline

Ashley and Jared finally got engaged in June 2018, after their on-again-off-again relationship and friendship and Jared’s back and forth feelings for Ashley. The pair got married in August of 2019 and welcomed their first baby on January 31, 2022, after months of trying to get pregnant.

Fans hope that Ashley continues to heal well after giving birth, and the new parents find answers to their questions as they parent day-by-day.

