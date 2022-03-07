Jared Haibon pays tribute to wife Ashley Iaconetti on her birthday

Jared Haibon paid tribute to Ashley Iaconetti on her birthday. Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Bachelor Nation legend Ashley Iaconetti turned 34, or according to her, 408 months old, and Jared Haibon had a special message for his wife.

Jared described Ashley as “the best thing that has ever happened to me” in a heartfelt tribute to his wife of two years on her birthday.

Jared Haibon revealed why he loves wife Ashley Iaconetti on her birthday

Jared shared an album of photos of his wife on his Instagram for her 34th birthday, alongside a sweet message.

Ashley was pictured smiling on a boat at sunset, cradling newborn baby Dawson with Jared, celebrating at a football game, and cuddling up to her husband for several shots.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful wife. She pushes me everyday to be a better version of myself. Ashley is the best thing that has ever happened to me,” Jared wrote. “I can honestly say I would be lost without her.”

He went on to list several of the reasons he loves Ashley most, including her willingness to go to superhero movies with him and listen to his strong takes afterward as well as their shared love of Tom Brady.

Jared also thanked her for moving to Rhode Island with him, where they now live with their firstborn son.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Lucky doesn’t begin to describe how I feel towards Ashley being my wife. I love you. Happy birthday,” Jared wrote at the end of his message.

Jared’s included snaps spanned everything from the couple just starting out to their most recent sleepless days and nights of parenthood.

Ashley Iaconetti poked fun at herself in light-hearted birthday message

Ashley also marked the occasion, but in a very different tone than that of her husband’s post.

“I felt like 34 years would be more than 408 months,” she captioned a photo of herself all wrapped up in a blanket and sporting a pacifier.

“408 months,” read a sign situated beside Ashley. “Loves cheeseburgers, Botox, and red sangria.”

Ashley’s Bachelor Nation friends were thrilled by the post and took to the comments to laugh along with her.

Cassie Randolph, Katie Morton, Carly Waddell, Haley Ferguson, and Raven Gates were just some of the alumni who wished her a very happy birthday.

Pic credit: @ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

Ashley and Jared have been open about the ups and downs of first-time parenthood but have been leaning on each other to navigate the new experience.

The two are still going strong after over two years of marriage.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.