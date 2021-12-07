Ashley Iaconetti congratulates Jared Haibon on opening ‘dream’ coffee shop and lounge

Bachelor in Paradise couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have opened up a coffee shop and wine bar. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are celebrating their newest addition– and no it’s not their baby (yet.) Jared has opened up a coffee house and wine bar called Audrey’s Coffee House and Lounge.

Ashley celebrated her husband’s success and introduced Bachelor Nation to the new business venture.

Ashley uploaded pictures from the opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at Jared’s new coffee shop. The pictures capture the chronological order of events as Ashley and Jared hold their dog, as they cut the ribbon, and share a celebratory kiss.

Ashley Iaconetti reveals how Jared’s ‘dream’ came true

“Audrey’s Coffee House & Lounge is officially open!!” Ashley exclaimed in the post’s caption. “It’s been a dream of Jared’s to open up his own place like this…a cozy coffee shop turned martini/wine bar at night.”

She also explained how Jared made his dream come true and the meaning behind its name.

She wrote, “He’s been putting in 16 hour days, but the hard work is reflected in what he’s created with @audreyscoffeelounge. (Named after my mom. ❤️) I’m so proud of him!”

Ashley also thanked Bachelor Nation for all the support they showed at the opening.

Those who want to pop by their shop can at The Village at South County Commons in Kingston, Rhode Island.

Jared and Ashley are also expecting a baby

In addition to becoming business owners, Jared and Ashley are also going to become parents.

Ashley and Jared announced that Ashley was pregnant on July 15.

The two had been trying to get pregnant for six months before they were successful. The pair planned to resort to IVF if they weren’t able to get pregnant for a year but luckily it didn’t come down to that.

While the journey to pregnancy was difficult, Ashley’s pregnancy has potentially been just as hard.

Ashley revealed that she has been struggling with extreme morning sickness. However, she has been reaching out to other mothers on social media and is relieved to hear that she is in the middle-ground in regards to her symptoms.

Additionally, the couple recently revealed the sex of their baby. Jared and Ashley expect to be having a baby boy!

Jared and Ashley revealed their pregnancy pretty soon after she conceived so Ashley’s likely due sometime in April 2022.

Since Jared and Ashley are big fans of keeping it real, Bachelor Nation will likely hear all kinds of updates on Ashley’s pregnancy — the good and the bad.

For now, between the coffee shop and baby, the Haibons have plenty to look forward to in the near future.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.