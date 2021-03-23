Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Ashley Iaconetti calls Nick Viall’s new girlfriend Natalie Joy his ‘perfect complement’


Nick Viall and Ashley Iaconetti are part of The Bachelor franchise.
Ashley Iaconetti showed some love for Nick Viall’s new girlfriend on Instagram. Pic credit: ABC/Richard Harbaugh/Rick Rowell

Bachelor in Paradise star Ashley Iaconetti called Nick Viall‘s new girlfriend his “perfect complement” in a new Instagram post.

Ashley and her husband Jared Haibon were seen in a new social media snap alongside Nick and Natalie.

In the caption, Ashley thanked Natalie for joining their friendship family. She said of Nick and Natalie’s relationship, “She’s everything we hoped he’d find. Perfect complement.”

Natalie responded, “Aw I love you guys!! It’s a hard job but I’m up for it.”

The surgical technologist’s has comment received 274 likes thus far.

Nick and Natalie spent time with his fellow Bachelor franchise alums where the group donned matching black leather looks.

See their exchange below

messaging between ashley iaconetti and natalie joy on Instagram.
Natalie Joy and Ashley Iaconetti shared friendly messages on Instagram. Pic credit: Instagram

Nick and Natalie became Instagram official in January 2021 when Natalie appeared in a video on Nick’s social media story. Nick was wearing goggles and playing a virtual reality game when Natalie tried to give him a kiss.

The couple were first linked to one another in 2019 but rumors regarding their romance did not heat up until 2020.

On an episode of his podcast, The Viall Files, Nick explained the two connected after Natalie messaged him on Instagram.

“I have those moments of gratitude and thankfulness,” he said. “There’s moments where I’m like, ‘You’re really great and I’m really happy you’re a part of my life.'”

“Between the two of us, I am easily the most dramatic. I’m the drama queen,” he added of their relationship. “She is a voice of reason, which is a breath of fresh air.”

Nick’s past romances

Before Nick began dating Natalie, he had several different relationships as he moved around the shows within Bachelor Nation.

Nick joined the franchise in 2014 when he fell in love with Andi Dorfman, the Bachelorette star. Their relationship ended when she sent him home before the final rose ceremony.

One year later, Nick appeared on The Bachelorette yet again alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe. She sent him home ahead of his plans to propose.

Nick appeared on Bachelor In Paradise, where he dated Jennifer Saviano. He helmed his own season of The Bachelor in 2017, where he put a ring on it with Vanessa Grimaldi. The couple’s engagement ended less than one year later.

Fans appeared to be supportive of the pairing.

“So great you are all so close! I wanna join the next date night! Promise I’m cool,” wrote one fan.

A second admirer penned, “She looks like she could be your sister!!”

Ashley Iaconetti fans respond to her Instagram post.
Ashley Iaconetti fans respond to her Instagram post about Nick Viall’s new girlfriend Natalie Joy. Pic credit: Instagram

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus. 

Lucille Barilla
Latest posts by Lucille Barilla (see all)


