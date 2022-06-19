Ashley Darby wishes super dad Michael Darby a ‘Happy Father’s Day’ today. Pic credit: @ashleyboalchdarby/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby showed her commitment to co-parenting in a couple of posts dedicated to her estranged husband, Michael Darby. Ashley showed love in a post and a story, and both described Michael’s excellent father skills.

Ashley posted photos with their two young sons, Dean and Dylan, as the trio smiled and looked very happy to be together.

Ashley announced her separation from Michael in late April, during the filming of Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac. Although she cannot yet say what transpired because of Bravo filming, she did reveal that she and Michael are still “roommates” for the sake of their young sons.

Fans and friends believed the posts showed maturity and grace as the two separated from their marriage but didn’t appear to be acrimonious.

Ashley Darby calls Michael Darby ‘super dad,’ wishes him Happy Father’s Day

Ashley Darby showed love to the father of her children with multiple Father’s Day-themed posts on her social media.

Ashley paid tribute to Michael with an Instagram Story that featured their sons, Dean and Dylan. She captioned the post and called Michael “super dad” as she expressed gratitude for his paternal skills.

The photo featured Michael, Dean, and Dylan, as the smiling trio looked in good spirits.

Next, Ashley posted on her Instagram page where she shared another photo of her boys in Michael’s arms.

Ashley Darby updates fans on separation from Michael Darby

Ashley released a statement in April and announced her split from Michael after nearly eight years. The announcement was not a surprise; Michael was often caught in compromising positions during his time on RHOP, and Ashley found herself defending him.

She told The Daily Dish, “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.”

Ashley Darby was a guest on the podcast Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister earlier this month and provided updates about her relationship status with Michael Darby.

Ashley told the host about her feelings toward Michael, “I don’t hate him, there’s no resentment, it’s kind of the way it is.”

Ashley detailed the former couple’s living arrangements, “We live together, we’re still in the house, so that’s a challenge. We still live together for our children.”

She continued, “We’re roommates. All we talk about is the kids’ school, the kids’ breakfast.”

Fans will have to wait to see what transpired for Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 is filming.