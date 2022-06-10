Ashley Darby in blue bikini shows off headstand splits 

Ashley Darby does a handstand in a bikini. Pic credit:

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby is showing off her flexibility. The mother-of-two, who recently announced her separation from husband Michael Darby, wore a blue bikini as she displayed some impressive moves. Ashley’s perky rear and taut tummy were focal points of the video.

Ashley has been filming Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac but took some time to center herself and work on her core strength. If nothing else, she certainly showed estranged husband Michael what he was missing.

Ashley Darby rocks a blue bikini for yoga handstand and split

Ashley Darby shared a video of her yoga skills on TikTok, and her talents were impressive. Ashley wore a thong bikini for her scantily-clad showoff.

The video began with Ashley crawling on the floor, with long braids gracing the ground. She crawled backward and got into a plank position, showing her triceps and biceps. She lowered her body and then raised her hips into a downward-facing dog pose. Ashley used her core to lift her legs above her head into a headstand. The headstand alone was enough to impress, but Ashley was not finished.

Next, she lowered her legs in opposite directions to transfer from a headstand into a headstand with a split. She bent her legs and held the split pose for fans to watch.

The video even came with a disclaimer warning fans against trying the difficult moves.

She wrote in the caption of the video, “Mama’s still got #fyp.”

Ashley Darby announces separation from Michael Darby

When Ashley Darby joined The Real Housewives of Potomac, fans were skeptical about her relationship with the much older Michael Darby.

As the show progressed, Michael had numerous scandals, including an alleged butt-pinching and a host of sexual comments. Ashley often defended Michael, and some wondered why she stayed with him.

The filming of Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac began a few months ago, and around that time, Ashley announced her separation from Michael.

Ashley released a statement in April and announced her separation from Michael after nearly eight years. She told The Daily Dish at Bravo, “Almost eight years ago, when Michael and I said ‘I do,’ we anticipated sharing every single day together from that moment forward. Unfortunately, that is not our current reality. We have decided to separate.”

The separation of Michael and Ashley will likely be a storyline on the latest season of RHOP.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently filming.