RHOP: Ashley Darby reportedly filed for legal separation from husband Michael Darby

The Real Housewives of Potomac OG Ashley Darby is making waves today as news circulated that she has filed for a legal separation from her husband, Michael Darby.

Ashley has stood by Michael’s side through multiple rumored and admitted infidelities, sexual harassment claims, and financial and business issues. The mom of two has admitted that trusting Michael has been difficult the past few years, but she was committed to making her marriage work.

If the news is true, this will play out in Season 7 of the hit Bravo show, which started filming in March.

What do we know so far about Ashley and Michael’s split?

At the premiere party for Karen Huger’s new spin-off series, Karen’s Grande Dame Reunion, Ashley told her friends that she had legally separated from her husband of eight years. In Virginia, where the couple resides, it is required that you live apart from your spouse for at least a year before you can file for an uncontested divorce.

Ashley posted about Michael in January of 2022, and he has been noticeably absent from social media.

Michael’s net worth is estimated at $20 million, and Ashley has openly talked about their iron-clad prenup, which stated that she would get a certain lump sum amount if they were to divorce before the three-year mark but post the three-year mark, she would get half.

She has also attempted to get a post-nuptial agreement after her sons, Dean and Dylan, were born. Ashley explained what a postnuptial agreement would mean for her if she and Michael divorced. Ashley would get 50% of assets, but it would also outline things she would be guaranteed to get and essentially speed up the process of a divorce. It’s unconfirmed if Michael and Ashley signed the postnup, but in Season 5, Michael was on board with the idea.

It's being reported Ashley Darby is in the proceeds of filing divorce from Michael Darby 👀 #RHOP. pic.twitter.com/OExJXCRUKX April 19, 2022

Social media lit up with the news, and fans supported Ashley’s decision to separate from Michael.

Viewers are thrilled that Ashley has a secure prenup, and she and the boys will be taken care of.

Viewers have been waiting for Michael to slip up again

The couple has been going strong since welcoming their second son Dylan early last year, but they were still having marital issues. During Season 6, Ashley opened up about her life as a mother of two, and Michael was called out after criticizing Ashley’s postpartum look. It was the second time he’s shown this behavior after the couple admitted to suffering from a lack of intimacy after welcoming their eldest son Dean.

Even if viewers criticize her for it, Ashley tries hard to maintain a strong marriage. Michael’s demeanor has put a target on his back with fans, viewers, and the other Housewives. He managed to stay out of the drama last season and was absent for the past two reunions.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is currently on hiatus on Bravo.