Ashley Darby shares whether she thinks Jamal and Gizelle Bryant’s relationship is real

These days it seems everyone has something to say about the relationship between Real Housewives of Potomac OG Gizelle Bryant and her ex-husband Pastor Jamal Bryant.

The formerly married couple have decided to give their relationship another go after years of being divorced.

But their union has been a topic of conversation on the show, with many of the castmates questioning why Gizelle has not brought Jamal to spend time with the group.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Well, it seems Monique Samuels has a reason why the good pastor has not been around.

She alleged during the Season 5 reunion that the couple is faking their relationship for TV.

The Not for Lazy Moms podcaster alleged that Jamal is cheating on Gizelle, and has had a mistress for several years.

But, Monique didn’t just make blanket allegations against her castmate, she also brought out receipts.

Read More RHOP star Ashley Darby defends relationship with husband Michael, claims she hurt him too

Viewers have had a lot to say about this, and now Ashley Darby is sharing her views about Jamal and Gizelle’s relationship.

Is Jamal and Gizelle’s relationship real?

As far as Ashley Darby is concerned, Jamal and Gizelle are very much together.

During a recent interview on The Sarah Fraser Show, the Real Housewives of Potomac cast member delved into the most talked-about moment at the reunion.

Monique accused Gizelle of having a fake relationship, but Ashley does not believe this.

“I do think that Gizelle and Jamal had a real relationship,” said the expectant mom.

The 33-year-old explained that she hangs out with her castmate off camera quite a bit and says, “Jamal calls constantly. He is constantly Facetiming, they’re always talking, it’s like all the time.”

She referred back to their cast trip to Portugal, and divulged “Jamal was calling, he wanted to see how she was doing, ‘what are you wearing,’ he would like show her his outfits, ‘what do you think about this’…they really were a couple.”

“So that’s why it was really shocking when all of that came out at the reunion,” noted the RHOP star.

As for how the 50-year-old is doing amid all the drama surrounding her relationship, Ashley noted that Gizelle has “very thick skin” and is doing just fine.

Did Ashley know about Monique’s receipts?

During the interview, The Real Housewives of Potomac star revealed whether she knew about Monique’s receipts before the reunion.

Ashley noted that she knew the mom-of-three had receipts but not to that extent.

“Her text message was like ‘I’ll have my receipts’ or something like that,” shared Darby.

“…so what I perceive that to be was like okay, Monique’s gonna come, she’s gonna have a few things printed out whatever. I had no idea that it was going to be like a Dewey cataloged bible about what had happened.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac Reunion Part 3 airs on Sunday, December 27 at 9/8c on Bravo.