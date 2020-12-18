Jamal Bryant blasts Monique Samuels, denies affair rumors and vows to never appear on RHOP again

Gizelle Bryant’s ex-husband Jamal has denied the cheating rumors involving members of his congregation in a contentious response to Monique Samuels’ accusations at Part 1 of the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

Monique brought a book of receipts to the RHOP reunion and accused Jamal of cheating on Gizelle and fathering several children out of wedlock.

In response, Jamal went on Instagram Live with his own binder of receipts and addressed the rumors that had been plaguing him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jamal Bryant finally speaks out

“From the jump, you need to know tonight is not an apology. I’m not asking for anybody’s forgiveness,” Jamal said after apologizing for the delay and welcoming those who had tuned in.

He explained, “Tonight is for clarity. For five seasons, I’ve never said anything about Potomac. Never said anything in a post, an interview, a tweet or a text. I average about 56 interviews a year, and in no terms have I ever mentioned Potomac — good, bad, or ugly.”

The pastor also declared that he will never appear on RHOP again, claiming that the show has grossly misrepresented his character. He explained that Gizelle asked him not to speak out but that he felt he had no choice at this point because of the severity of the accusations.

“And I want you to know that I will NEVER be on the Housewives of Potomac or anything in that franchise ever again. But I wanted you to know why. It has been a gross misrepresentation of my character, my ministry and my humanhood,” said Jamal.

Jamal added that he agreed to do the show against his better judgment to appease Gizelle, with whom he was trying to reconcile.

Gizelle Bryant’s ex takes aim at Monique Samuels

“Monique Samuels I’ve never met. Never shook her hand, never been in the room with her and yet, she’s assassinated my character with anger and hostility,” the megachurch pastor explained in the nearly 25-minute livestream (via AATT).

“I’ve got to address this because, on national, international television, you labeled me a ‘Holy Whore.’ I’m not sleeping with any woman in my church. I have no babies in my church. I have no inappropriate relationship with any woman in my church.”

via GIPHY

Jamal accuses Chris of verbal abuse

The pastor also claimed that Monique‘s husband, Chris Samuels, is verbally abusive to Monique and said that Chris suffers from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

“You became hostile and it was misdirected rage, it was misdirected rage, uh, because you live in a house with a man who has anger management, who doesn’t mind expressing volatile behavior,” said Jamal.

“And everything I’m saying tonight is, uh, not conjecture,” he continued. “This is not murder, this is self-defense. So, on Sunday for the first time in five years, I’m inviting my audience to watch the reunion,” he said.

“Chris, you’ve got to take care of CTE. Some of your former teammates contacted me, they’re concerned,” he said, in part before accusing the former NFL player of abusing another woman recently.

“We have the footage of that but I’m not going to air that. I’m asking you to please get help. I’ve tracked down your pastor so all that I’m saying is in love, so your pastor can help you get the help that is needed and that is necessary,” said Jamal.

Jamal then claimed that Monique’s trainer was her baby’s father

He also said in the video that one of the reason’s Monique was so angry was because she knew that a story was about to break with a rumor that Monique’s baby belonged to her trainer, not to her husband, Chris.

The pastor went on to say that Chris tried to attack Gizelle and Robyn Dixon at the RHOP reunion and had to be restrained by security.

Hit play on the video below to see what else Jamal Bryant had to say as AATT captured the Instagram Live session and shared it to YouTube.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9/8c on Bravo.