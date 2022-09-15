Ariela Weinberg hits back at claims she’s only with Biniyam for their son

Ariela Weinberg pushed back about claims surrounding the reasons she and Biniyam Shibre are together. Pic credit: TLC

During Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance, franchise alum Ariela Weinberg spoke about her troubled relationship with Biniyam Shibre, and both of them talked about the reasons for being with each other.

Furthermore, at the Season 9 Tell All, Ariela fielded a lot of grief from her castmate Jibri Bell who gave his strong opinions about Ariela and Biniyam’s incompatibility.

It looks like Ariela has had time to process her thoughts on why she is with Biniyam and wanted to hit back at claims that they are only together for their son, Avi.

90 Day Fiance viewers first watched a pregnant Ariela decide to live in Biniyam’s native Ethiopia on Season 2 of the spinoff, The Other Way.

The pair’s new life as parents and the hardships that they brought into their relationship were points of focus during Season 3 of The Other Way.

The dynamic changed, however, when they crossed over to the flagship show on Season 9, and they tied the knot in America and started their lives anew.

Ariela Weinberg spoke on claims about her and Biniyam Shibre’s reasons for being together

Taking to her Instagram, Ariela shared a long-winded post that featured five different pictures of her, Biniyam, and Avi in the same setting, looking like a happy family.

In the caption, Ariela wrote, “I get a lot of comments about how Biniyam and I stay together for Avi. Some think that this is admirable. Some think we should go on our separate ways to find our individual happiness. However, to say we are together just for our son is not accurate.”

She continued, “Neither of us feel that if we were to part ways that we would lose Avi. We would never do that to Avi or each other. Neither of us believe a couple has to stay together if they are unhappy. But you see… we really aren’t unhappy.”

Ariela further said that while they fight and know each other’s flaws, “we also know the very intimate and beautiful things that made us fall in love to begin with.”

Ariela Weinberg commented about inauthenticity in relationships

Ariela ended her post about her relationship with Biniyam by remarking, “I don’t know about you but I feel that it is boring to always see these inauthentic IG couples posting their perfect love. We don’t have a perfect life or love. I don’t believe anyone does. I think we’d all be doing each other a favor if we started being more honest about the human condition.”

Ariela and Biniyam have been together for about three years and have been in the public eye within the 90 Day Fiance world for a great part of that time.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.