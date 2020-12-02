Arie Luyendyk Jr is being accused of sex-shaming, bullying, and belittling former Bachelor contestant

Arie Luyendyk Jr was one of the most hated Bachelors in the franchise when he was on his season of the show.

Arie got engaged to Becca Kufrin but realized that he was in love with his follow-up woman, Lauren Burnham.

He broke off the engagement and proposed to Lauren on the After The Final Rose special.

Fans were furious, but Arie was more than happy. Now, the two are married and have started a family together.

But it seems that someone from the past isn’t too happy with him. Taylor Nolan went to town on Arie on social media a few weeks ago.

Taylor was on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor back in 2017.

Arie Luyendyk Jr is slammed by former Bachelor contestant

Apparently, Taylor wasn’t happy with some of the things that Arie was posting online around the time of the election. She called him out over who and what people were voting for.

“I get it’s hard for white men, specifically, to understand their privilege … because y’all really benefit from upholding white supremacy, s—t ya made it!” Taylor shared on Instagram in a video where she referenced some of Arie’s comments.

“Reacting to accountability, as if it’s a form of oppression, with childish bullying, sex-shaming, and belittling is sad, shows all your privilege, and it DON’T work here.”

You can watch the video below.

But her comments didn’t stop there.

She actually called out Arie in her video, saying, “Good try though – and oh, this is for you @ariejr.”

She also shared screenshots from his own stories, where he claimed that the country was united and it was alright to have differing opinions.

Arie got involved with the comments too. He called her out on Instagram after the election, pointing to her partnership with a company that was promoting a pleasure sleeve for penises.

“Love how you came after me for posting an election poll but you’re advertising masturbation pads or whatever he [SIC] hell this is … classy,” he replied to Taylor.

Taylor pointed out that this is what she does for her job. She revealed she has partnerships for Instagram and that she works as a sex therapist. She added that she was a licenced psychotherapist and that she is in school getting her Ph.D. in clinical sexology.

“That it’s laughable. … [It’s] sex-shaming and sex-negativity, which this is not a space for. Y’all know that I don’t play with that s—t. My whole passion and job, literally that I’ve chosen, is to fight against that,” she explained.

Arie Luyendyk Jr is battling COVID-19 right now

Arie recently revealed that he hadn’t been online as much recently. As it turns out, he was now a victim himself.

He announced he had COVID-19 recently, revealing that he was in quarantine at his house.

He didn’t share many details about where he got it or how he was doing. Instead, he chose to share the news as he was on the tail-end of his quarantine.

Arie was spotted Christmas tree shopping with his wife and daughter. Even though they initially got slammed with comments over them being together, they shared that he had tested negative and he had finished his quarantine.

In other words, he was sharing the news after the fact.

Arie and Lauren revealed this summer that they had suffered a miscarriage. The two have not confirmed if they are trying again.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.