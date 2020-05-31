Arie and Lauren Luyendyk share pregnancy and miscarriage news in heartbreaking video

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk have some emotional news to share.

The Bachelor couple uploaded a long video to YouTube, where they share the news that they have miscarried.

They reveal that they weren’t planning on getting pregnant, but got pregnant by accident. However, within a few days, Lauren learned that she was no longer pregnant.

Unlike their previous videos, this is a rather emotional one as they open up about losing their second child.

Arie and Lauren open up about miscarriage

In the video the couple shared on YouTube, Lauren reveals she bought two pregnancy tests and she was going to mark one as positive because Arie had been bugging her about being pregnant.

He was convinced that she was pregnant because she had been mean to him.

In the video, Arie jokes that Lauren either loves him or is super mean to him. While it could be the lengthy quarantine bugging her, he reveals she was acting the same as when she was pregnant with Alessi.

She takes two pregnancy tests and draws a plus sign on one test with markers to fool Arie. He doesn’t fall for it and asks her to take more tests. Two of those turn up positive.

During their first OB appointment, they didn’t get the news they were expecting. She was 5 weeks, 2 days pregnant, but she wasn’t as far along as they expected. She guessed that it could be due to late ovulation or it was just not a viable pregnancy.

Lauren went in for a second scan where the baby was growing but still small. At eight weeks along, the baby was measuring at six weeks. Over the span of 14 days, the baby had only grown the equivalent of five days.

During her last scan, it was confirmed that it wasn’t a viable pregnancy and she miscarried.

Arie and Lauren are happy even though he recently slammed The Bachelor franchise

Arie and Lauren have one daughter, Alessi. Based on the video, it sounds like they would be happy to welcome a second child.

Despite finding a wife and now having a family thanks to The Bachelor, Arie said in a recent interview that The Bachelor is setting people up to fail. He doesn’t believe that the show is a healthy environment to meet people.

Other than the miscarriage, Arie has experimented in quarantine. He recently shared an interesting photo, revealing he had dyed his hair platinum blonde.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.