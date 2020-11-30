Arie Luyendyk Jr announces he has COVID-19 and he is keeping his distance from his wife and daughter

Arie Luyendyk Jr is the latest Bachelor celebrity to fall victim to COVID-19.

The former Bachelor star announced this weekend that he was being forced to keep his distance from his wife and daughter because of the diagnosis.

He shared the news on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Unlike other people, Arie is quarantining at home and focusing on getting better. He’s required to quarantine until he tests negative for COVID-19.

Arie Luyendyk Jr reveals he has COVID-19

Arie felt he needed to come clean with his fans, as they were wondering why it had been so quiet from the Bachelor couple lately.

As it turns out, Arie had to stay in another part of the house and had to stay 25 feet away from his family.

“Many of you have been wondering why we haven’t done Bachelor Brunch, why we’ve been so absent on social media and why I’m sitting like 25 feet away from the girls. It’s cause I actually tested positive for COVID,” he said on his Instagram Stories, as captured by Deadline.

Arie didn’t go into too many details about his physical symptoms or how he possibly got COVID-19. However, he did reveal that it has been rough and that he was struggling because he couldn’t be with his family.

“It’s been rough. I gotta say it’s not been easy being separated. I’ve been on the other side of the house; Lauren (wife Burnham) has been really sweet, she’s keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and then I go get it,” he shared, pointing out the steps they are taking to keep everyone safe.

“Still waiting… rapid tests are really hard to come by here (everyone is out of them) Had to go to an independent lab which charges $125,” he said. “They do 300 tests a day and run through them before lunch.”

At the time of this reporting, it appears he’s easing back into life with his family. On the weekend, he shared Instagram Stories of him and Lauren taking their daughter out to find a Christmas tree.

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren have had a rough summer

This Bachelor couple has had a rough summer. They have struggled through emotional times and with the pandemic added to everything, it has been quite the year.

Over the summer, the couple revealed they suffered a miscarriage. They weren’t actively trying to get pregnant, but Arie guessed she was with child. She took a pregnancy test and sure enough, she was pregnant.

However, the baby wasn’t growing as much as they had hoped and the doctor confirmed that she would possibly have a miscarriage.

Arie and Lauren have joked about not being The Bachelor’s greatest accomplishment as they got together after Arie had proposed to Becca Kufrin on the finale. However, they are happy with their outcome and their love story.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.