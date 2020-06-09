Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham joke about not being The Bachelor’s greatest accomplishment

Arie Luyendyk Jr and his wife Lauren met on The Bachelor, but their love story wasn’t necessarily the ending that the show had hoped for. Although they are now happily married with a daughter, Arie and Lauren weren’t always the best couple.

On his season of The Bachelor, Arie initially proposed to Becca Kufrin. He later broke up with her to pursue Lauren.

Last night, The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever started airing on ABC. The first special featured the love story between Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici.

Although the show went over well with fans, Arie and Lauren suspect that their season won’t be as great a story as Sean and Catherine’s was.

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren joke about their love story

Arie and Lauren took to social media during last night’s special and joked that their love story probably wouldn’t air on ABC.

Arie shared a video on his Instagram Stories with the caption that ABC is only airing “the greatest seasons,” which would mean that his season might not make the cut.

In the video, Lauren is seen laughing.

Arie hasn’t had great things to say about the franchise. He recently stated that he thinks The Bachelor sets people up to fail. He said that the structure is a recipe for disaster and that it’s a miracle when things do work out perfectly, as was the case for Sean and Catherine.

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren recently miscarried

After Arie’s season of The Bachelor, viewers were furious with him for leading on Becca Kufrin and dumping her when she thought she was happily engaged. But Arie is happy with his decision to marry Lauren and he doesn’t seem too bothered by the fact that Bachelor Nation doesn’t like him.

He and Lauren have been open about their lives together, often sharing videos on YouTube. Last weekend, Arie and Lauren shared a video revealing that they had suffered a miscarriage. Even though they weren’t trying to get pregnant, they were excited about possibly adding another bundle of joy to the family.

The two are already parents to daughter Alessi Ren, who just turned 1.

They have yet to reveal whether they are planning to add another baby to the mix anytime soon.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.