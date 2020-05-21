Arie Luyendyk Jr slams The Bachelor and says people are set up to fail despite finding love on the show

Arie Luyendyk Jr has been part of the Bachelor franchise for years, as fans first met him when he was trying to win over Emily Maynard.

He made it to the final two before Emily decided to send him home. Instead, she got engaged to Jef Holm, but the romance quickly fizzled.

Arie fought to get Emily back, but she eventually decided to move on.

Then, Arie suddenly got the chance to find romance on his own season of The Bachelor. Even though he broke a few rules, he managed to find love.

But now, he has less than pleasant things to say about the show that introduced him to his wife.

Arie Luyendyk Jr slams The Bachelor process

This week, Arie talked to US Weekly about his new clothing line, something he has created with his wife, Lauren Burnham Luyendyk.

During this interview, Arie revealed that he feels the show sets people up for failure.

“It’s hard to comment on it because people commented on our season, but if you’re not there and not in the situation, it’s really hard to place blame or to cast judgment, I would say,” Arie revealed to US Weekly in an exclusive interview.

Lauren also offered up her thoughts, saying that there is so much that people don’t see or get to experience every week.

“There’s so much that you don’t see that goes into it. So even if [Peter] looks like the worst Bachelor, he probably wasn’t as bad as he seems,” Burnham pointed out. “There’s probably things that happened that caused him to do those things.”

Of course, Arie has the personal experience of being The Bachelor so he can add more to the conversation.

As fans recall, he picked Becca Kufrin and got engaged. At the time, he sent Lauren home. But he changed his mind, revealing that he would much rather be with Lauren.

After the show wrapped, Arie went to Lauren’s house with a camera crew to see her. But for Arie, he reveals that he feels people are almost set up to fail, so when it does work out, it’s a big surprise.

“And I’ve got to say, as a Bachelor, I feel like you’re almost set up to fail. It’s, like, a recipe for disaster. So, if there is a normal happy ending, like a Sean Lowe, Catherine [Giudici] ending, you’re almost surprised,” he says.

Colton Underwood recently spoke out about The Bachelor franchise, as he couldn’t comment on anything that was airing for Peter Weber’s season. He has also been outspoken about the process, despite him also meeting his girlfriend on the show.

Arie Luyendyk Jr has a wife and family thanks to The Bachelor

These days, Arie is living with his wife, Lauren, and their daughter, Alessi. He recently judged The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart, where he was called Bachelor royalty.

While his title was initially criticized because he wasn’t the most-liked Bachelor, he is one of the few Bachelor stars who have found love on the show.

Some fans may not have liked his methods, but he got what he came to get from the show.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.