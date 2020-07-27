Arie Luyendyk Jr gives Lauren Burnham a special gift following dark times after miscarriage

Arie Luyendyk Jr learned that he would not become a father for the second time this year as his wife suffered a miscarriage.

The couple shared the news in an emotional video, where they had filmed clips of them learning about the positive pregnancy test and going to doctor’s visits.

They learned that the fetus wasn’t growing as fast as expected and that it would probably end in a miscarriage.

This all happened this spring during the lockdown.

Now, Arie is celebrating his wife, saying Lauren is doing a great job dealing with everything while going through a dark time.

Arie Luyendyk Jr gives Lauren a beautiful gift

While it wasn’t Arie who brought the gift to everyone’s attention, he did get lots of credit from his wife.

On her Instagram, Lauren revealed that fans had been asking her about her extra band on her finger, saying that Arie had given it to her after their miscarriage.

“Some of you have noticed I’ve added a band to the stack & requested that I talk about it, so here goes! [Arie] recently gave it to me. This eternity band symbolizes that we will always have each other in our darkest times…if you’ve been here for the last couple of months you’ll know that we recently had a period of that. I think it’s safe to say he gets husband of the year,” she wrote on Instagram.

It was back in late May that the couple shared that they had suffered a miscarriage. While they weren’t trying to get pregnant, Arie had noticed that his wife had been acting weird, something she had also done when she was pregnant with their daughter.

He dared her to take a pregnancy test, which came back positive as a huge surprise to the couple.

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren have joked that they are not the most popular Bachelor couple

Even though Arie and Lauren both appeared on The Bachelor, he didn’t choose her. Instead, he picked Becca Kufrin and the two got engaged.

However, Arie decided to end things with Becca because he couldn’t stop thinking about Lauren. He pursued her after the show and the two started dating. They got married and now have a daughter.

Even though the Bachelor process worked for them despite Arie picking the wrong woman in the end, Arie and Lauren have joked about not being The Bachelor’s biggest accomplishment.

The reason?

Well, Arie’s decision to get engaged, then dump Becca and then pursue Lauren.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.