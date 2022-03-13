Ariana Grande has a new wax figure you have to see to believe

Ariana Grande with Blake Shelton on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Ariana Grande was already one of the world’s biggest stars before she appeared on The Voice.

With over 299 million followers on Instagram, Ariana was a popular television star on Victorious and Sam & Cat and an award-winning singer with over 85 million records sold at the age of 28.

On top of her appearance on The Voice bringing her to the attention of an entirely new audience, she was also part of Fortnite and performed a short concert for gamers last year.

Now, she has been honored with a truly unique distinction. She has a wax statue at The Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Orlando, Florida.

Ariana Grande has another wax statue

The Ariana Grande wax statue is a sight to behold.

The statue includes many of Ariana’s trademark features.

This includes her tattoos and signature ponytail. It also sports a two-piece outfit with pearls and a pink puffer jacket. There are diamond earrings and a replica of her engagement ring to complete the life-like look.

This is actually the third wax statue made of Ariana Grande.

The new statue in Florida is an almost exact replica of the star.

Ariana’s first statue, which is at The Madame Tussauds London museum sparked controversy for being less than perfect when it arrived in 2019.

While it had thigh-high boots and an actual Ariana dress, the face looked almost nothing like the singer.

Madame Tussauds Hollywood was next with an Ariana Grande statue in 2021. This was much more accepted than the one in London.

The one in Florida was just as good as the Hollywood model, and these provide something all Ariana Grande fans need to see sometime in their lives.

Ariana Grande preparing for new movie role

There is a very good chance that Ariana Grande won’t be back on The Voice when it returns in 2022.

At around the same time that The Voice is returning, Ariana will be starring in the movie version of Wicked.

She will take on the role of Glinda, the good witch from The Wizard of Oz, in the movie. She replaces Kristin Chenoweth, who performed the role on Broadway.

This is something Kristin is excited about, saying that Ariana will be perfect in the movie.

As for The Voice, there are rumors that Jennifer Lopez could replace Ariana in the coach’s chair.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.