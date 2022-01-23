The Voice likely to lose one coach before Season 22 begins in 2022

The Voice Season 21 coaches. Pic credit: NBC

There are rumors surrounding all the coaches from The Voice heading into the 2022 season.

Blake Shelton has been heavily rumored to be winding down his tenure on the show since before Season 21 started.

John Legend is starting a new Las Vegas residency that had his fans concerned about his future on The Voice.

Kelly Clarkson said she is making some changes in 2022 to free up time, and fans wondered if that meant leaving The Voice.

However, of the coaches, it is Ariana Grande that might be the coach leaving before Season 22.

Is Ariana Grande leaving The Voice?

Ariana Grande joined The Voice as a brand-new coach for Season 22, replacing Nick Jonas in the lineup.

Grande brought a new level of excitement to the show and a lot of passion. She became known for her crying and sadness every time she had to send someone home.

However, it looks like Ariana’s tenure on The Voice was limited to possibly one season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This is because of a possible scheduling conflict for the pop star.

Ariana Grande is going to star in the movie adaptation of the Broadway hit Wicked.

The stage play is about the witches from the Wizard of Oz and Ariana is playing Glinda, opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in the movie, directed by Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians).

That is one of the lead roles in Wicked. It is also a fun role for Ariana to portray because her close friend and her mentor on The Voice, Kristin Chenoweth, played the role on Broadway.

According to Cinema Blend, rehearsals for the movie will start this summer in the United Kingdom. With that in mind, the movie should start filming at the same time The Voice airs live, so it would mean Ariana wouldn’t be available.

Until the production schedule is announced, there is no telling if Ariana Grande will be back for the 22nd season of The Voice.

The rest of The Voice cast seems poised to return

While Blake Shelton has talked about winding things down, by moving the show to once a year, he has more time to spend on his own ventures, so he hasn’t said anything since about leaving.

Kelly Clarkson said she wants to free up more time, and the show moving to once a year would allow that without her leaving.

Finally, John Legend has scheduled breaks on his Vegas residency which should align with The Voice schedule.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series should return in late 2022.