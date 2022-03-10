Kristin Chenoweth comments on Ariana Grande replacing her in Wicked

Ariana Grande and Kristin Chenoweth on The Voice. Pic credit: NBC

Most fans expect there to be at least one change in the coaches on The Voice in 2022.

While there are several hints that any of the coaches could leave, the one most likely to step down is Ariana Grande.

The ratings did not improve with Ariana on the show, as her legions of fans didn’t follow her to the singing competition series.

However, the real reason Ariana might not be on The Voice in 2022 is that she will be filming a movie at the same time the show is kicking up again.

Ariana Grande will star as Glinda in Wicked.

Kristin Chenoweth has starred as Glinda for a few years in the Broadway stage play Wicked.

However, for the upcoming movie adaptation, the producers chose not to go with Kristin and signed Ariana Grande to play the witch.

Kristin appeared on The Voice in Season 21 and was Ariana’s team mentor. The two got along well and developed a great friendship.

When it comes to Ariana getting the role of Glenda, Kristin was happy for her.

“I think she’s going to nail it,” Kristin said on The Today Show. “I did cry when she got it.”

She then said that The Voice was just a small part of their relationship.

“I love her so much; I’ve known her since she was 10,” Kristin said. “I think that crown and wand are going to the exact correct person.”

Kristin then pointed out what the role of Glinda needed, whether it was from her or Ariana.

“Glinda has to do funny and drama — she has to do it all. And sing high and sing low. And so, there’s the girl,” she said.

Ariana Grande in Wicked

Ariana Grande signed on to star in Wicked last November. She will play Glinda while Cynthia Erivo will star as Elphaba.

Idina Menzel (Frozen) starred as Elphaba in the Broadway musical.

John Chu, who directed In the Heights, has signed on to helm the movie.

“Dear Cynthia, honored doesn’t even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz,” Grande wrote in a message to Erivo, sent with a pink and green floral arrangement.

Wicked tells the story of everything leading up to Dorothy’s arrival in Oz. It shows how Elphaba, who would become the Wicked Witch of the West, and Glinda the Good Witch, fell out and ended up as enemies.

The Voice is on hiatus. The singing reality competition series will return to NBC in late 2022.