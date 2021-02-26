Are the Browns moving again? Kody says they would be much closer if still living in Utah

Kody Brown and his wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. Pic credit: TLC

In a preview for this week’s new Sister Wives episode, Kody talks to the cameras about leaving behind their polygamist friends when they fled Utah.

Kody opens his confessional by saying that when they lived in Las Vegas, and he was on a date with one of his wives, the locals recognized them and were friendly, even asking where the other wives were.

It was expected that they lived their lives together.

Kody says that no one stops to say hello or ask how they are anymore and wonders if it’s because they’re living more like monogamists “in a monogamous world.”

He brings up the perpetual topic of the one-house idea, reminding cameras that his idea was shot down.

Kody and his wives are ‘very not polygamists’

When the Browns moved away from Utah, they left their community of fellow polygamists behind. #SisterWives pic.twitter.com/y9W61f0Dux — TLC Network (@TLC) February 26, 2021

He elaborates that it seems as though he and his wives are “very apart” and “very not polygamists.” He blames this on the lack of interaction among the spouses due to the distance between them.

Kody reminisces about living in Utah and frequently having other male polygamist friends over and attending church and “old-fashioned” dances with other polygamist families. He claims all of that changed when they fled Utah and sought refuge in Las Vegas.

The family felt liberated by being tolerated in their difference. He admits that because the pro’s and con’s are so similar, he can’t choose which state was a better place for them to live: Utah or Nevada.

One of the biggest positive experiences of living in Las Vegas is that the Browns’ “world was safe” for five years, meaning they didn’t have to worry about being prosecuted for being polygamists, as the laws in Nevada weren’t as strict as Utah’s at the time.

Kody claims ‘environment changes things.’

He ends by saying, “environment changes things.” And admits they would likely be much closer as a family if they were still living in Utah.

Is Kody implying that the family should move back to Utah? Fans wouldn’t be that shocked, given the number of times they’ve changed plans.

It seems the Browns can’t all get on the same page about much anymore. Meri, Janelle, and Robyn appeared to be open to the one-house idea, but Christine adamantly shot it down.

With all of Kody’s talk so early into this season about not wanting to advocate for polygamy any more, and all the talk about monogamy has many fans speculating that he is in a monogamous relationship… but with whom?

Many fans of the show have long thought that Robyn’s intentions were to be Kody’s only wife, from the start. Kody has also mentioned that since the pandemic hit, he spends the most time at Robyn’s house.

There are a lot of dynamics this season that fans are anxiously waiting to see unravel.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.