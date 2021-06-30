Are Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston and Jersey Shore star Anglelina Pivarnick friends? Pic credits: @thekatiethurston, @angelinamtv/Instagram

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick and Bachelorette lead Katie Thurston appear to have struck up a friendly relationship on social media.

The two women have commented and hit the like button on several shares as of late, leading their followers to wonder if this is a social media fandom or a real friendship?

Their connection became apparent when Katie hit the like button on a new image Angelina shared where she wore a formfitting pink-toned dress.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The garment fell off of the reality-star’s shoulders into a sweetheart neckline and had a corset-style waist.

The front of the dress had shirring across the stomach area and featured a hip-height slit.

Angelina showed off her long-dark tresses and a sparking set of earrings in the snap, where she posed in front of a white floral wall.

Angelina was quick to respond to Katie’s comment

Angelina was quick to respond to Katie’s comment about her look.

Angelina Pivarnick’s latest fashionable upload earned a thumbs up from Bachelorette star Katie Thurston. Pic credit: @angelinamtv/Instagram

In her caption, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star wrote “pink is everything.”

The Bachelorette lead commented, “Sooo im gonna need to know where this dress is from.”

In response, Angelina penned, “Katie Thurston, girl I’m gonna DM u. It’s sick. U would look hot in it.”

Angelina Pivarnick returned the favor on social media

In a subsequent post shared by the star of The Bachelorette, Angelina returned the favor.

Angelina commented on Katie’s adorable new upload with a series of emojis. She also liked the photograph. Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Katie did not share the identity of the adorable little man was she was seated with in a casual photo. In the caption, she wrote, “Mi pequeno” translated to “my boy” in English.

Angelina added two sets of prayer hands, one fire and one red heart emoji as her comment.

Whether or not this social media friendship has translated into something else remains to be seen. However, the one thing these women have in common is their determination to live their lives on their own terms.

Angelina has always been the most outspoken member of the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cast to a fault. Her honesty, many times, gets her in trouble with her fellow MTV castmates.

Katie has made her voice heard loud and clear throughout this season of The Bachelorette. She has, from the beginning of her journey for love, told the men of her season if they were not there for a real relationship and an engagement, they should leave.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.