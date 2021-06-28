Jersey Shore: Angelina Pivarnick is the queen of one-liners

Angelina Pivarnick is the queen of the one-liners in a new Instagram upload. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is the queen of the one liners according to a new post shared by the MTV series on Instagram.

The reality television personality, who stars alongside Deena Cortese, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a way of communicating with her fellow cast members that is very unique.

The show highlighted Angelina’s outspoken ways in a series of clips which honor her birthday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Angelina initially was cast as one of the show’s core cast members upon the series 2009 debut. She left the show in the middle of filming its second season in Miami and broke ties with her fellow cast members. She showed up again briefly in Seasons 5 and 6.

It wasn’t until 2018 when Angelina would return to the rebooted version of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as part of a prank pulled by Pauly D” on Mike, with whom Angelina had a previous contentious relationship.

She has since become part of the cast, and still continues to share her words of wisdom with MTV’s cameras.

The Queen of the one-liners

In a two-minute clip, Angelina shared some of her words of wisdom while the cameras rolled.

Upon being introduced to the New York native, fans learned that she called herself the Kim Kardashian of Staten Island.

“Um hello???” is a particular favorite statement of Angelina’s, used when she is trying to get someone’s attention.

She one described Mike’s looks as “Popeye on crack” during one fight.

In a later episode, she said, “I’m still a b***h, I’m just a nicer b***h.”

She claimed prior to her marriage to Chris Larangeria that if one person showed up to her wedding with a toaster oven, they were out.

“Not today Satan,” is a one-liner Angelina uses when she is trying not to get riled up by one of her castmates’ remarks.

She addressed her love/hate relationship with Vinny Guadagnino

During a moment captured by the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation cameras, Angelina asked Vinny “If you hate me why did you bang me then?”

In 2010, when she Angelina was dating another young man, she found herself in bed with Vinny after a drunken night out.

She later claimed she thinks Vinny is “totally in love with me because I remind him of his mommy.”

Angelina and Chris would later speak about this love/hate relationship. She admitted to her then-fiance that Vinny secretly loved her and couldn’t blame him if he did because “everyone should.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.