The Bachelorette: What does Katie Thurston do for a living?

What did Bachelorette star Katie Thurston do for a living ahead of starring on the series? Pic credit: @thekatiethurston/Instagram

Current Bachelorette star Katie Thurston is not only vivacious and stunning, but she is also a pretty smart cookie. The reality television personality will gain a big payday from starring in the ABC series but when this experience is all over, how will she earn a living?

In her ABC bio, it states that Katie is a bank marketing manager.

A bank marketing manager is typically responsible for coordinating and enforcing branding guidelines and standards across departments. These professionals generate ideas and content for sales, advertising, external websites and printed signage for events. They also organize direct mail campaigns, and manage online promotions.

This high-energy job appeared to be a perfect fit for the young woman with a bubbly personality, as she would have daily interactions with those in her field to succeed in her line of work.

Katie hails from Renton, Washington and in 2020, she purchased her own home in the area.

After not being compensated for appearing on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, Katie is likely taking home a six-figure salary as the star of the reality dating series. The average Bachelorette has made around $100,000 per season as reported by Fox Business. That number can vary, such as when Season 8 star Emily Maynard negotiated her salary to $250,000.

Will Katie return to her regular job when this experience ends?

While we do not know if Katie will officially return to her day job at the conclusion of her season, typically, the stars of the series are kept busy for a period of time as the face of the franchise.

Katie will likely continue her road to becoming an influencer and will be paid for any products she promotes on her social media pages.

Contestants can use their newfound fame to secure lucrative sponsorships, brand deals, and more.

For an Instagram post, a company might pay up to $10,000, depending on how many followers the person has, per Fox Business. Katie will likely be presented other opportunities down the way including perhaps a stint on Dancing With the Stars as well as the possibility for her own podcast. As a star of the franchise, one can make as much money as they are willing to put in the time down the road.

Did Katie Thurston find love?

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Katie revealed that she had a positive experience while filming her season.

She did fear that she wouldn’t connect with any of the contestants.

“I was scared there wasn’t going to be someday I was interested in,” she said. “But then after meeting them, I definitely fell in love more than once. I had a great group.”

The Bachelorette star said ‘Yep” when asked if she fell in love multiple times.

“There are different types of love, that’s what I had to remind myself,” she said. “At the end of the day, that I’m looking for that one that’s forever and my one and only.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.