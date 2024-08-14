Are Jenn Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider feuding? Here’s what we know

Rumors are swirling that Jenn Fessler’s sweet friendship with Jackie Goldschneider might have turned sour, and there’s evidence online that something is afoot.

The duo co-hosted a podcast called Two Jersey Js, which premiered in December 2023, but have they already parted ways?

That’s what people are saying after Jackie recently announced her solo project on iHeart Radio.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have not stated that their podcast is over, but that’s the assumption after Jackie shared the latest news.

Jenn has been in a tricky space with the mom of four this season since they’re now on different sides of the fence with the Jersey cast.

Jenn attempted to be friends with Jackie’s new besties, Jennifer Aydin and Teresa Giudice, but by the end of Season 14, she wanted nothing to do with them.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old is close to Margaret Josephs, whose longtime friendship with Jackie came to a bitter end this season.

Could the toxic group dynamic have infiltrated Jenn and Jackie’s close bond?

Did Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler part ways?

The former full-time Housewife turned friend posted a video on her Instagram page with the first episode of her new podcast, Just Jackie.

“I am SO excited to announce that my new solo podcast Just Jackie on @iheartradio starts today!!” she wrote.

After that announcement, Instagram user @jerseydollsss posted a screenshot of Two Jersey’s Js promo photo with the word “CANCELLED.”

The caption stated, “Jackie Judas has left Two Jersey J’s Podcast to her own podcast called ‘Just Jackie’ ‼️ how odd and ironic this is considering that’s what Trefunk has done to Melissa Pfeister for Namaste podcast👀… something smells fishy. #RHONJ🇮🇹.”

RHONJ fans are convinced Jackie and Jenn are no longer friends

The Instagram post has people convinced that the women have parted ways, and they are sounding off on social media.

“Jen F probably wanted nothing to do with her after she let Marge take the fall for her behind the scenes meetings with the ex,” one commenter noted.

“Maybe @jennfessler finally saw the light and was like ✌🏻,” reasoned someone else.

An Instagram user wrote, “I’d say Jen F pulled the plug. oh Jackie 😂🤦‍♀️🤯.”

Another added, “Jackie is probably hoping Teresa will want to do a podcast with her.”

Someone else mocked the RHONJ star’s new podcast, saying, “Just Jackie is just ridiculous. Stop trying to make Jackie happen!! It’s not happening! 😂😂😂😂.”

If the RHONJ duo are no longer friends, something must’ve gone wrong within the past few days because Jackie posted a sweet birthday tribute for Jenn less than a week ago.

Jackie shared several snaps of her and Jenn during happier times and wrote, “Happy birthday to one of my very best friends, the life of the party, my therapist, sister, cohost and so much more wrapped up in one woman.”

Do you think there’s trouble in paradise between Jenn and Jackie? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.