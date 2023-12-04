RHONJ stars Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler launch new podcast: Here’s what we know

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler are teaming up to bring a new podcast to fans.

Ahead of what will be a crazy Season 14 of RHONJ that sees a shift in friendship, Jackie and Jenn have doubled down on their friendship by going into business together.

Not only are the two RHONJ stars entering the podcast world, but Jenn and Jackie are keeping it in the Real Housewives family.

Yep, Jackie and Jenn won’t be doing their new gig alone.

They have joined forces with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp and RHOC star Tamra Judge to be part of the Two T’s In a Pod family.

Jenn and Jackie officially launched the Two Jersey Js podcast today.

“It’s HAPPENING! @jackiegoldschneider and @jennfessler are joining the #twotsinapod Family! Mark your calendars because the #TwoJerseyJs podcast launches December 4th everywhere you get your podcasts! This one is going to be 🔥🔥 CAN’T. WAIT. #jerseygirls #rhonj #bravocon Photo credit: @wesandalex,” was the caption on announcement post.

RHONJ stars Jackie Goldschneider and Jenn Fessler launch the Two Jersey Js podcast

In their first episode, Jenn and Jackie tackle the very controversial topic of Ozempic. The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans know Jackie struggled with an eating disorder for years.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Jackie isn’t about Ozempic at all. Jenn, though, admitted to being on it. The two ladies go all in on the hot topic, especially with their differences of opinion.

Along with Jackie promoting her dislike of Ozempic and the new podcast, the official Two Jersey Js Instagram page shared a clip from the first episode. Jenn opens up about a side effect she suffered while taking Ozempic, constipation.

That’s right, no topic is off-limits for Jenn and Jackie. According to Teddi, they will have a point of view Real Housewives fans aren’t used to seeing.

Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge support Jenn Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider’s podcast

The launch of Two Jersey Js got a little help from Tamra and Teddi, which included an IG post featuring all four women to promote the podcast.

“We love a pod whose hosts have the same first Initial so much, we’re executive producing it! The Two Ts are excited to support the launch of @twojerseyjs, with a POV you won’t find anywhere else, out today wherever you find podcasts!” was the caption on a joint post from Teddi and Tamra.

There was also a question about what topics Jackie and Jenn should cover on their show.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Jenn Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider are now podcast hosts. They join the likes of the RHONJ costars Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, who each have their own podcasts.

Will you be checking out Two Jersey Js?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-13 are streaming on Peacock.