April Fool’s joke about Big Brother 23 host Julie Chen getting replaced was posted online

Julie Chen Moonves continues to be the host of the hit reality competition show, Big Brother USA. Pic credit: CBS

Big Brother 23 host Julie Chen Moonves will be leading a new cast of houseguests through the game this summer. But on April Fool’s Day, a Big Brother parody site posted a joke about Julie getting replaced as the host.

The Twitter post has created a lot of buzz on social media, with 137 people already retweeting it and 106 people leaving comments. Even though it was clearly fake news being shared, some people thought that it was real.

With the caption, “Julie Chen is leaving Big Brother!” two photos were posted to Twitter. The first photo was made to look like a screenshot of Julie’s personal Twitter account, while the second photo was made to look like a screenshot of an online article reporting on the big news.

It’s very clear that a lot of work went into making these screenshots, which helped create a story that some people quickly jumped upon as being real. With what appeared to also be direct quotes from Julie Chen Moonves herself, it aided in the believability of the posts as well.

Big Brother April Fool’s Day joke

Below is the Twitter post that was shared on April 1, complete with what appears to be Julie saying her farewell to the fans. It led to quite a few responses from fans who thought that it was real. Rest assured, though, we are letting you know that none of it is real and that this was all just a joke.

🚨Julie Chen is leaving Big Brother!🚨 #BB22 #BB23 #BBCAN9 pic.twitter.com/Q5wJ7dPAWJ Love Big Brother as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook! April 1, 2021

Big Brother 2021 to air on CBS this summer

The Big Brother 2021 season will air this summer on CBS and the producers are hard at work putting together the BB23 cast. Julie Chen Moonves is back, bringing a familiar face to the reality competition show as it tries to be a ratings winner for CBS again.

There is a new Big Brother casting director in charge, so it’s possible that the cast could look a little different this time around. CBS has also undertaken an initiative to make sure that more people of color are on the casts of shows like Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race.

We expect everything to get started on this new season in June, with the early part of the month being when we learn the names of the BB23 cast. It looks like we will get a lot of new faces, so, hopefully, there are some great personalities ready to become new fan-favorites.

Big Brother is currently on hiatus at CBS.