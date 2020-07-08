Anny from 90 Day Fiance shows off growing baby bump as due date approaches

The countdown is officially on for Anny Francisco and Robert Springs’ baby girl to make her arrival.

The first-time mom has been sharing photos on social media as her delivery date nears.

This will be the first child together for the 90 Day Fiance alums, but Robert has five other children from previous relationships.

The youngest, 5-year-old Bryson, currently resides with the couple and will soon wear the title of “big brother.”

Anny and Bryson already share a very special bond, and the new baby will no doubt tighten their family unit.

Anny shows off baby bump

Anny is scheduled to give birth in August and has been chronicling her pregnancy journey on social media.

She recently shared a photo on Instagram showing off her bump at 37 weeks.

In the image, the happy mom wears a comfy t-shirt as she cradles her belly. She captioned the photo, “Baby almost here 💝💝💝💝#pregnant #37weekspregnant…”

The Dominican beauty is glowing in the photo as she patiently awaits her due date.

Anny showed off her stunning maternity pics

A few weeks ago, Anny showed off some beautiful (and unusual) maternity photos on Instagram.

In one image, she posed in a bathtub filled with milk while wearing a sexy lace robe and a flower crown.

In other images, she gives off an ethereal vibe- she’s dressed in a flowing yellow dress by designer Susan Tailors as she cradles her baby bump in front of a stunning natural backdrop.

Anny’s husband Robert joined in on the fun as well, taking a few pics with his pregnant wife.

Anny’s stepson Bryson was also there for the photoshoot.

The photographer captured a sweet moment as the 5-year-old kissed Anny’s belly in a heartwarming black and white image.

The parents-to-be seem to be doing just fine as they patiently await the debut of the new addition to the family.

The couple revealed the baby’s gender months ago with a party, but they still have not shared the name with fans.

It’s not clear if they simply haven’t decided on a name for their baby girl just yet, or they’re planning to keep this a secret until the baby is born.

Fans will just have to wait and see.

You can catch Anny and Robert on the current season of the TLC spinoff show 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.