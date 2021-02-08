Anna Shay admits that she didn’t know what to do with those Bling Empire checks from Netflix

Bling empire star Anna Shay didn’t know what to do with Netflix cheque. Pic credit:Netflix

Have you ever been so wealthy that you forgot to cash your checks?

Well you obviously don’t have a lot in common with Bling Empire star Anna Shay.

Don’t feel too bad though, not many people have things in common with this uber-rich daughter of an arms dealer, who grew up with a silver spoon in her mouth.

The new Netflix star has become a beloved member of the cast thanks to her fabulous fashion sense and witty one-liners.

Known as the matriarch of the group, Anna is reportedly the richest of the lot as well.

And when you’re born into riches, what’s a little extra pocket change from Netflix right?

Anna Shay was confused by her Netflix checks

The Bling Empire star had a chat with Oprah Magazine and dished about her stint on the new Netflix series.

Unlike other reality TV stars, clearly the already rich socialite isn’t in it for the money.

As a matter of fact, the 60-year-old is the daughter of billionaires, which means she’s not short on cash. And won’t be in this lifetime.

So the check she got from being a cast member on the show didn’t add much to Anna’s net worth, which is said to be in the $600 million range.

“It was so confusing when I got the checks. I didn’t know what to do with them,” confessed Anna.

She explained, “I didn’t cash them, then I got in trouble for not cashing them. I have them in a savings account. I’d like to have a party sometime. I don’t think the money belongs to me. I think it belongs to the crew that had to put up with me.”

Anna talks about being the matriarch of Bling Empire

During her chat with the media outlet, the Bling Empire star also dished about her role as the matriarch of the group.

It is not a self-appointed title, but as the eldest one on the cast, her costars look up to her as such.

However, the wealthy socialite certainly doesn’t always feel like the oldest.

“I need to grow up a little bit,” admitted Anna. Sometimes I think the other cast members are too serious.”

She added, “And I think the way that we grew up is very different. I had to put them in check. I’m not here to raise them. I’m here to make sure they’re OK. My son [Kenny Kemp] is 27. His friends are always over, asking me for advice. I’ve always been around kids as my mother was with me.”

Bling Empire Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.