Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski practice being influencers and show off their fashion 

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski flaunt their outfits. Pic credit: ABC

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski have been one of the surprise couples to come out of Bachelor Nation.

Since announcing their relationship, the couple has shared photos and videos that capture their love and chemistry.

Recently, Anna shared a video of her and Chris showing off their outfits.

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski match in black

Anna Redman took to her Instagram stories to give her followers a look at her outfit of the day while in Washington D.C with Chris Bukowski.

Anna wore a little black dress and long black blazer as they prepared for their outing. She added a pop of color with her bright green Bottega bag.

After listing out exactly where she got each of her clothing items and accessories, Anna then told Chris to come over and detail what he was wearing.

Chris’s delivery wasn’t quite as smooth as Anna’s. He showed off his shoes and stated that he had no idea what brand they were, adding, “but they’re cool.”

Anna teased Chris’s “ootd influencer” attempt with her text over the video, writing, “[Chris Bukowski] we need more practice.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Detailing his outfit may not be Chris’s forte, but he and Anna still appear to be having a blast on their trip. They’ve shared photos enjoying dinner, donuts, wine, and even bingo.

Anna Redman and Chris Bukowski take face mask selfie

Chris and Anna know how to pamper themselves, and the pair recently showed their skin some love with a set of face masks.

Anna took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie of the two cuddled up together with face masks rejuvenating their skin. Chris even went so far as to rock a plush headband to keep his hair out of the way.

Pic credit: @anna_redman/Instagram

Chris and Anna’s relationship comes after both tried to find love in different seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, Chris Bukowski formed a strong connection with Katie Morton.

Chris and Katie had their challenges but ultimately agreed to continue exploring their relationship after Bachelor in Paradise wrapped. However, the two eventually chose to go their separate ways.

Meanwhile, Anna was a later arrival on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. With so many couples already formed, it was difficult for Anna to find a lasting connection, but she did have a brief fling with The Bachelorette Season 17 star James Bonsall.

It seems that everything worked out for Chris and Anna in the end, as they’ve managed to find each other and seem happy in their relationship.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.