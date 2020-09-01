Anna Duggar shows off Mackynzie’s fishing skills, Counting On fans love it

Anna Duggar has stepped up her social media game in recent weeks. Mackynzie Duggar has taken the lead in being the star of the bunch, and Counting On fans are continuing to gush over her.

For the most part, fans keep up with Anna and her six kids on Instagram. She is no longer a part of the show, but on occasion, she and the children are featured in some capacity.

Mackynzie catches the biggest fish

The latest round of photos that Anna Duggar shared features the kids at the pond fishing. Mackynzie is the one who was able to outfish her brothers, something that was noted among the comments.

She is the oldest child of Josh and Anna Duggar. Mackynzie is often spending time at the big Duggar home with her aunts. She is close to both Jordyn and Josie, as the girls are all the same age for a short amount of time each year. At just 10, Mackynzie has really blossomed into a sweet young girl.

Aside from the massive fish that Mackynzie was able to catch in the pond on the Duggar property, there were also pictures of Michael and Marcus with their fish and the new baby calf that was also born.

Anna Duggar continues to get plenty of attention on Instagram

Over the last several weeks, Counting On fans have begged Anna Duggar to revive her YouTube channel for tutorials on how to do Mackynzie and Meredith’s hair. She has been showing off some impressive braids on the girls but has yet to film a step-by-step process for how fans could recreate the look.

From photos of her kids to special moments shared with other family members, Anna has been good about documenting her life since being away from the reality show. She is no longer a reality television star, but her fan base continues to grow. It has been a rough couple of years for Anna and her family, but things appear to be looking up now.

As the family moves forward, it will be interesting to see where Mackynzie heads as she grows older. In October, she will celebrate her 11th birthday. Anna Duggar has been careful about what she shares and when, but as time goes by, she has opened up more and more.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.