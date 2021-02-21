Anna Duggar shares photos of ‘boss baby’ Maryella on the phone

Anna Duggar shared adorable photos of Maryella. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar’s youngest child, Maryella, is a star in her own right.

She has been featured in countless photos with the older two girls who got a lot of attention for their braids, and yet, she still manages to shine.

The latest photo is a picture of the tiny tot while she was “talking” on the phone. Maryella was clearly into her conversation as she rested the phone against her ear.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

With her binky in her mouth and the phone pressed to her ear, Maryella was intent on what she was doing. Both photos of the baby girl were adorable and show her personality is developing right before everyone’s eyes.

Will Maryella remain the baby?

Currently, Maryella is the baby of the bunch of Josh and Anna Duggar’s children. She was one of the baby girls born during the 2019 Duggar baby boom.

Her name is a nod to Grandma Mary Duggar who passed away in June 2019. Anna confirmed her baby girl’s name was in memory of her, which was sweet.

Now, Maryella looks like she is ready to take toddlerhood by storm, but will she remain the baby?

Recently, Jessa Duggar shared a video on YouTube, and it looked like Anna Duggar was expecting again. As of now, there has been no confirmation or denial from the Duggar daughter-in-law, but the buzz is making the rounds all over social media.

What has Anna Duggar been doing?

For quite some time, Anna used to frequently share photos of her kids on social media. She would show off their hairdos, which drummed up a lot of attention for both Mackynzie and Meredith.

There were some photos posted of the Super Bowl party she attended at the big house, but things have slowed down considerably.

If Anna is expecting again, she will join Kendra Caldwell and Jessa Duggar, who both welcomed babies around the same time as Maryella was born.

Unfortunately, followers only have social media to be able to keep up with Anna. She appears on the show minimally, but neither she nor Josh have any storylines on the show anymore.

Now that Maryella is acting like a big girl, followers are ready for another baby for the couple. Whether they are expecting again or not remains to be seen, but there will likely be more children for them in the future.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.