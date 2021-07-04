Aniko Bollok shows us just how similar she is to mom Darcey Silva as she lusts over British reality star

Aniko Bullock has a serious crush on Too Hot To Handle’s Cam Holmes. Pic credit: @anikobollock/Instagram

Aniko Bollock is still just a teenager, but she’s quickly proving to be just as thirsty for the wrong men as her famous mother, 90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva.

That became obvious after stumbling across Aniko’s most recent TikTok video, where the 16-year-old makes it clear that she has the hots for Too Hot To Handle Season 2 star Cam Holmes.

Aniko is definitely watching Too Hot To Handle Season 2

In the video, Aniko acts surprised and dances suggestively in front of a green screen with Cam on display. The first caption to pop up says, “The things I would do to this man oh lawd!” in all caps.

Then, as a slideshow of photos of Cam Holmes flashes on the green screen behind her, Aniko can be seen twerking and dancing suggestively in the forefront.

It’s worth noting that Cam, who hails from Wales and sports an alluring British accent, is 24-years old, making him much too old for the high schooler.

That doesn’t stop her from comparing him to a “2013-2015 Harry Styles,” though, sparking quite a bit of debate in the comments section.

Check out the surprising TikTok video below.

Aniko Bullock is a Darcey Silva clone in the making

We couldn’t help but wonder what Darcey Silva might say about Aniko Bollock’s much older reality TV crush, but she wasn’t anywhere to be seen in the comments of that TikTok video.

However, it seems that Darcey is very involved in her daughter’s life, and it shows on Instagram, where Darcey makes regular comments on Aniko’s social media posts, cheering her daughter on with encouragement on every single post.

For example, Darcey wrote this on Aniko’s latest post, “My beautiful Aniko! Keep inspiring! I love you!”

And in the comments section of another post, Darcey wrote, “My fashionista!” followed by two red heart emojis.

Aniko has definitely inherited her mother’s love of fashion and beauty. She even competed recently in the Miss Connecticut pageant.

She also seems to have the same taste in men. After all, Darcey Silva chased after a British man herself, and she’s admitted previously that she has a thing for non-American men.

She is known for her very public relationships on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days with Amsterdam native Jesse Meester and Nottingham’s Tom Brooks.

Now, Darcey is showing fans her current relationship with Bulgarian fiance Georgi Rusev on her 90 Day Fiance spinoff, Darcey & Stacey, which returns to TLC this month.

Darcey & Stacey Season 2 is set to premiere on Monday, July 19 at 8/7c on TLC.