Aspen Bollok channels mom Darcey Silva in latest video

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva with her daughter Aspen Bollok.

Aniko and Aspen Bollok seemed to take after their 90 Day Fiance mom, Darcey Silva. The teenage daughters of the TLC star are already making a name for themselves on different social media platforms.

The two sisters are quite active on Instagram and TikTok, each with a rather large following. Just recently, Aspen channeled Darcey on her latest post, which showed their striking resemblance.

90 Day Fiance: Darcey Silva’s daughter Aspen Bollok looks just like her

Aspen Bollok is giving off some seriously chic vibes in her latest TikTok video. The youngest daughter of 90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva has been posting a lot on the platform lately, just like her sister Aniko Bollok.

In her newest post, many took notice of her striking resemblance with Darcey Silva. Aspen rocked her long blonde hair, closely similar to her mom. She also flaunted her pouty lips, something Darcey is notorious for.

It seems Aspen also takes after Darcey’s love of the camera. She pulled off some stunning poses and facial expressions reminiscent of her mom’s.

Aspen and Aniko Bollok have been utilizing their social media presence as well, just like Darcey Silva. The sisters both have paid endorsements and collaborations online, monetizing on their fifteen minutes of fame.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva and her youngest daughter Aspen Bollok.

/Instagram

Darcey’s mother and daughter relationship with her daughters

Darcey Silva definitely has a close relationship with her daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollok. The Darcey & Stacey star often post about them on social media, proud of the girls that they have become.

Darcey shares joint custody with her ex-husband Frank Bollok. The two have been divorced for 10 years and have since moved on with their separate lives. Darcey is currently engaged with Georgi Rusev, while Frank recently welcomed a son with his new wife, Kristell Mapelli.

Despite their split, Darcey and Frank are co-parenting their daughters quite amicably. But things were not always easy, especially for Darcey. Previously, she admitted being hurt by the idea of her girls not having their mom and dad together. Aniko and Aspen prove they’re quite mature for their age as they handle their situation quite well.

90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva with her two daughters, Aniko and Aspen Bollok.

Are Aniko and Aspen supportive of Darcey’s romance with Georgi Rusev?

Meanwhile, many are wondering if Aniko and Aspen approve of Darcey Silva’s fiance, Georgi Rusev. The 90 Day Fiance star got engaged to her Bulgarian boyfriend last year after just a few months of dating.

The Bollok girls rarely speak about their mother’s romantic relationships but they definitely know that her journey to finding love has never been easy. Aspen and Aniko witnessed Darcey’s many heartbreaks in the past.

The sisters saw firsthand how things turned sour between their mom and Jesse Meester. They were also there when things didn’t work out with Tom Brooks.

Interestingly, it looks like Aniko and Aspen are very much supportive of Darcey’s romance with Georgi. Previously, they bonded with their future father-in-law during a beach getaway with 90 Day Fiance’s Darcey. It’s good to see the teenage girls being supportive of their mother and shower her with unconditional love.

