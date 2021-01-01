Angelina Pivarnick blasted by Jersey Shore fans after posting fake click bait pregnancy story

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has a controversial reputation amongst fans.

Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and some fans blame Angelina for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s departure from the show. Many felt the way she handled the speech at her wedding was over the top and unnecessary.

Jenni, Snooki, and Deena Cortese didn’t talk to Angelina for almost nine months after the wedding because she supported the fans who bashed and threatened the girls on social media.

Now, Angelina is facing some social media backlash herself. On New Year’s Eve, Angelina posted a fake clickbait article that upset several of her followers.

The Instagram post was a photo of an ultrasound with the caption, “So excited to finally share our news!”

The pregnancy announcement was fake and was used to draw people in to read the article.

The photo was shared in a post on Angelina’s page as well as in her Instagram story. After fans reacted negatively to the post, she turned off the comments and then eventually deleted the photo from her page.

Fans react

Angelina may have deleted the post but that didn’t stop fans from giving her a piece of their mind. Fans made comments on another one of Angelina’s post to share their disgust with her fake pregnancy news.

One fan found the comment “insensitive and tasteless” and couldn’t believe she would post something like that given the number of people who follow her with infertility problems.

Another fan called out her dishonesty based on the fact that she turned off comments to her pictures except for the one fans commented on.

The post shared a Happy New Year message and showed a video of the currents season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Vinny and Pauly D chime in

Fans weren’t the only ones to react to Angelina’s post. Costars Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly DelVecchio also referred to the fake pregnancy announcement.

Both Vinny and Pauly made jokes about the fake post and shared it to their own Instagram stories.

Pauly D shared the announcement and jokingly wrote, “Congrats [Vinny] and [Angelina].”

Vinny then shard Pauly’s post with laughing emoji’s and the hashtags “#fakenews, #swipeup, #linkinbio,”

Even though Vinny and Pauly made jokes regarding the post, it’s clear fans are not happy with Angelina’s decision. Angelina has yet to comment on the social media backlash.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.