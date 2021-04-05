Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Angelina Pivarnick blames Jersey Shore stress for miscarriage


Angelina Pivarnick stars on Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
Angelina Pivarnick says that the stress of participating in Jersey Shore caused a 2011 miscarriage. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick blamed the stress that came along with being a part of the show’s early cast for being a part of what caused a 2011 miscarriage.

The reality television star spoke out about the issues regarding her loss on a talk show called Father Albert.

The FOX talk series ran for one season in 2011 and starred Father Alberto Cutié, who left the Roman Catholic Church in 2009 so he could get married and is now an Episcopal priest reported The New York Daily News.

Angelina reportedly suffered a pregnancy loss and blamed the extensive media attention surrounding Jersey Shore for what happened.

Angelina was only on for Seasons 1 and 2 of the original MTV series before leaving due to friction with roommates Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Angelina would later return to the show during the first season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation which aired in 2018.

Angelina shared that she had a “lot of stress” at the time

When Jersey Shore made its debut, the show was a hit out of the gate for MTV and catapulted the cast of unknowns into superstardom. Angelina believed that being thrust into the spotlight had to do with her loss.

“It was really hard, and I went through a lot of stress, and I ended up losing the baby,” Pivarnick said during her appearance on Father Albert.

Angelina said in the above interview that when the news came out that she was pregnant, she didn’t want anyone to know about it at first.

“Do you think the harassment and constant attention had something to do with it?” Father Albert asked Angelina about the miscarriage. Father Albert also said that Angelina did not want to talk about what happened until her appearance on the show. 

“Definitely. I wanted [my pregnancy] to be my personal business, and it really wasn’t,” she explained.

She also spoke about the baby’s father, who was reportedly not there for her during the tragic event.

“He was tormenting me, and it was definitely a big reason why I think what happened to me [happened],” she said. “It was definitely a reality check.”

During that time, Angelina was engaged to David Kovacs. The couple was together for two months before calling off their wedding.

Angelina is currently married to Chris Larangeira

Angelina wed Chris Larangeria in November 2019. The couple has a long history, having known each other since they were young adults. They dated for several years before becoming engaged and tying the knot in November 2019 at a glamorous wedding and reception held at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, New Jersey. The couple currently has no children.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.

