Angela Deem still has some 90 Day Fiance cast members that support her

Despite Angela’s wealth of enemies and haters, she does still have fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members who support her. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem’s antics on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and before have turned a lot of viewers against her, but it looks like Angela still has some fellow cast members on her side.

Angela has recently been doing a lot of traveling, where she has met up with fellow 90 Day Fiance cast, which has been surprising to onlookers. She has also had a few interactions on social media that got viewers’ attention.

A lot of 90 Day Fiance viewers have felt like Angela has been very abusive towards Michael this season, and her off-screen behavior of threatening her critics has not gone unnoticed either.

Regardless of the strong presence of Angela haters around social media, she does have her own fans who think that she is just a strong opinionated woman.

Angela Deem still has the support of some 90 Day Fiance cast members

Angela most notably has the support from Happily Ever After’s Tiffany Franco, with whom she has attended parties and they both have shouted each other out on Instagram and have had public Live chats together.

Angela’s recent post was a filtered selfie of her in Las Vegas, and the people that commented on it gave a very telling idea of just who is still in her corner, and there were a few surprises.

The 90 Day Fiance cast members that commented were: Darcey Silva, Biniyam Shibre, Anny Francisco, Cortney Reardanz, Emma (Tom Brooks’ sister), Veronica Rodriguez, Psychic Tracie, and Amber from the new spinoff Love in Paradise: The Caribbean.

Other 90 Day Fiance cast that liked the selfie were: Betty Gibbs, Stephanie Matto, Emily Larina, Evelin Villegas, Robert Springs, Benjamin Taylor, David Toborowsky, Juliana Custodio, Julia Trubkina, Jovi Dufren, Yara Zaya, Ariela Weinberg, Brandon Gibbs, and Jenny and Sumit.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance cast members showed their support for Angela by dropping comments on her selfie. Pic credit: @deemangela/Instagram

Angela Deem has a reputation for being a bully within the 90 Day Fiance franchise

All these fellow 90 Day cast members liking and supporting Angela comes as shock because Angela has been known to bully her castmates during Tell Alls and during 90 Day Bares All.

These 90 Day stars that still support her must not have been caught in Angela’s crosshairs because her attacks have been memorable.

Angela’s treatment of Michael throughout her time in the 90 Day Fiance franchise has also garnered a lot of negative attention and added to her reputation as a bully.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.