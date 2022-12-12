Angela Deem is hanging out with this 90 Day Fiance couple

Angela Deem spent time with a 90 Day Fiance couple over her birthday weekend. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Angela Deem turned 57 over the weekend and celebrated with some familiar faces in the 90 Day franchise.

Besides spending time living it up with Tiffany Franco, it looks like Angela also rang in another year with alumni couple Robert Springs and Anny Francisco.

Robert and Anny were originally on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance which Angela was also on with her now-husband Michael Ilesanmi.

The trio seems to have kept their friendship going and showed it off in a social media display.

First, Robert shared a picture that Angela took while smiling with her mouth wide open as Anny and Robert posed from behind a table. Robert was also seen holding his and Anny’s daughter, Brenda, while surrounded by several other people.

Robert tagged Angela in the IG Story post and said, “Happy Birthday We had a great time making memories.”

Angela reshared Robert’s post with her 774k followers.

Pic credit: @robert90days7/@angeladeem/Instagram

Angela Deem has a reputation as a bully on 90 Day Fiance

Tiffany, Robert, and Anny, along with Julia Trubkina, are the 90 Day cast members who have publically let their friendship with Angela be known.

Generally, around the franchise, Angela has acted like a bully during the Tell Alls and has been called out for it by castmates and viewers.

One such viewer made a collage of Angela fighting with her fellow castmates on stage, showing her shoving fingers in other’s faces. Those in the collage whom Angela has accosted included her husband Michael, Rebecca Parrot, Avery Mills, Rachel Walters, Tarik Myers, Paul Staehle, and Asuelu’s sister, Tammy.

In the comments of the post calling Angela a bully, Angela threatened the post’s creator while plugging the hashtag, “#cancelimnotgoingnowhereIDIOT.”

Some viewers want Angela to be canceled from the 90 Day network

Over the years and spinoffs that Angela has been part of, 90 Day viewers have seen a bevy of disturbing and controversial behavior from her.

There have been several calls for her to be fired from the network, but she seems to have become a franchise staple.

The 90 Day audience has called Angela an abuser and emasculator for the way she’s treated Michael, but she and Michael have continued their public relationship nonetheless.

Now that there is talk of Michael being in America with Angela now, there could be room for them to continue on with the show despite the public’s cry for her behavior to have consequences.

The 90 Day network has fired cast members before for domestic violence and racism offenses.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.