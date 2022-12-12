Is Michael Ilesanmi from 90 Day Fiance in America?

Has Michael Ilesanmi made it to America on the spousal visa yet? Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have been watching alumni Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have a turbulent relationship, and now marriage, for years. Despite their issues, the couple’s main goal has always been to get Michael to America.

They are currently starring on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? where Angela has been in Michael’s native Nigeria, trying to repair their marriage or break up for good.

Based on the last episode, it looks like Michael and Angela have come to a good place, but present day, has Michael made it to America?

There are a few clues that might shed some light on Michael’s visa status and whether his and Angela’s spousal visa has finally come through.

Michael does not have an Instagram account due to Angela’s refusal to let him have one, but Angela’s Instagram may hold the key to some hints on Michael’s whereabouts.

Michael and Angela have been together for over five years and married for over two years.

Michael Ilesanmi might be in America according to a relative

Angela and Michael originally filed for the K-1 visa after having met each other in person for the first time on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days. However, their request was denied.

Angela then traveled back to Nigeria to marry Michael there and file for a spousal visa thereafter. It has been two years since that filing.

Back in late February 2022, Michael’s Aunt Lydia reportedly communicated with Angela’s ex-best friend Jojo who told a 90 Day fan account that Michael’s visa had been approved at that time.

Aunt Lydia allegedly spoke out because of her concern for Michael’s safety in America, given Angela’s past history of emotional and verbal abuse. Aunt Lydia apparently wanted Michael to move in with relatives in Louisiana instead of going to live with Angela.

Angela has put out a lot of content with Michael

Since Angela and Michael seem to come to a better place in their marriage on the show, Angela has been backing up their happy facade with TikTok videos and Instagram shares.

Angela has been posting up a storm of lip-syncing or voiceover videos with Michael, but they are not geotagged.

The videos could either be throwbacks, or they could be from current times, either in Nigeria or America.

There is no concrete evidence as to whether Michael has made it to America yet, but since Angela and Michael seem to still be together, the possibility of him being in the US is still there.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.