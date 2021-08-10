Julia Trubkina and Angela Deem hang out, infuriating viewers who don’t like Angela

Angela and Julia’s friendship got a lot of Happily Ever After? viewers mad. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? castmates Julia Trubkina and Angela Deem recently hung out together, and Julia had some very kind words for Angela which infuriated viewers.

Julia wrote in her caption for their hangout photo collage, “I do not depend on the opinions of others, I always have my own opinion. I adore her.”

Angela’s abuse towards Michael, vulgar demeanor, and bullying have earned her many haters who want to see TLC cancel her and set an example. So it was extremely surprising to viewers that Julia would choose to associate herself with someone who has such a toxic following and proved negative presence.

90 Day Fiance viewers are upset that Julia Trubkina is hanging out with Angela Deem

Happily Ever After? viewers were very disappointed to find out that Julia had chosen to become friends with Angela.

One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page, @this_mommy_says_bad_words, reposted the picture from Julia’s Instagram, which included the part where they commented on the original photo. They said to Julia, “Are you aware that her daughter is a convicted sex offender who lives with her? Why would you associate yourself with racist trash?”

In the caption for @this_mommy_says_bad_words’ post they wrote, “

Majorly disappointed in Julia for this.”

The comments section of the post lit up with eager critics who wanted to give their opinion on the friendly union.

One person said, “Julia is not good at choosing friends. First Yara, now Angela.”

One commenter made the dig that Julia expressed her avid frustration for people who get plastic surgery during the last Tell All but is now perfectly fine with hanging out with totally surgically transformed Angela.

Another remarked, “I was surprised to see these two together, and I’ll leave it at there.”

A critic also made the point, “Angela trying to be on good terms with cast members so she won’t get canceled and can try to stay relevant.”

One person tried to see it from Julia’s point of view when they said, “She thinks she is a rebel without a cause supporting her. This is childish attitude at its finest!”

Angela critics gave their opinions on Julia and Angela hanging out. Pic credit: @this_mommy_says_bad_words/Instagram

Angela Deem and Julia Trubkina will cause drama at the Happily Ever After? Tell All

Between Angela flashing her breasts to the camera and her castmates and Julia saying “F**k you” to Brandon, the Tell All is going to be a dramatic and crass event.

With a lot of unanswered questions and problems that need to be resolved, viewers are in for a wild ride with the entire cast. The insane drama will be spread out over two parts and will leave no stone unturned.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever Tell All airs on Sunday, August 15 at 8/7c on TLC.