Angela Deem confirms she’s ‘over’ Michael Ilesanmi, says he’s not coming to America

Angela Deem commented about Michael Ilesanmi and confirmed their breakup. Pic credit: TLC

Angela Deem jumped into her estranged 90 Day Fiance husband Michael Ilesanmi’s comments on his personal Instagram page. She asserted that they were over and that Michael would not be coming to America.

Angela commented in response to some of Michael’s fans questioning his relationship status and the hot question about whether he will make it to America finally. Angela’s comments have since been deleted.

The confirmation from Angela comes as Usman “Sojaboy” Umar posted a picture with Michael in Nigeria in support of his new friend. His post prompted Angela to make fun of the pair, and Usman fired back, calling Angela out for using Michael.

Angela Deem confirms break up from Michael Ilesanmi, says he will not be coming to America

Michael started to use his personal Instagram a few days ago and posted a promotional video of himself, which garnered a lot of support from fans who were also curious about his relationship status with Angela.

In since-deleted comments, Angela responded to two different 90 Day fans who commented on Michael’s post and revealed that she and Michael were no longer together and that he would not be coming to America.

Specifically, Angela responded to a comment that said, “YES MICHAEL GET IT (happy face in hearts emojis) LOVE YOU AND ANGELA. HOPE YOU GET TO THE USA SOON.”

Angela replied sharply, “Nope.”

Another fan questioned, “Have y’all seen Angela’s tiktok lately? I think she’s over him.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Angela appeared to agree with the sentiment that she was over Michael by remarking, “Absolutely.”

Pic credit: @its__mrmichael/Instagram

90 Day Fiance fans want to see Angela Deem fired from the network for her abusive behavior towards Michael Ilesanmi

There have been several calls from 90 Day Fiance viewers to cancel Angela from the network for her abusive behavior towards Michael.

During Season 6 of Happily Ever After? viewers saw Angela berate, emotionally attack, and verbally assault Michael on several different occasions without consequence.

Angela had threatened physical violence against Michael when they were together in Nigeria as well.

90 Day viewers want to see Angela’s perpetuation of abuse end and for TLC to take a stand against that kind of behavior in the public eye.

The 90 Day network has fired Alina Kozhevnikova and Lisa Hamme for racist remarks and Larissa Lima for a cam girl show, so there could be room for another precedent regarding Angela.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.