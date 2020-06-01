Anfisa Nava graduates community college, reveals plan to further education

When Anfisa Nava was introduced on 90 Day Fiance, she came across as a golddigger.

She continued to tell Jorge Nava that she wasn’t sure about staying with him if he didn’t start making more money.

Throughout their season of 90 Day Fiance, Anfisa acted out if she didn’t get what she wanted, including expensive bags and jewelry.

But now, she’s taking matters into her own hands, and she’s focusing on getting an education.

Anfisa Nava speaks out about her education

On Instagram this week, Anfisa reveals she’s working hard to get an education so she can take care of herself. In other words, she doesn’t need a man.

As fans may have noticed, she’s heavily into health and fitness. She is working as a certified personal trainer. But she’s spent her time in community college since her estranged husband Jorge Nava went to prison.

“This month I graduated from my community college. I had a great experience and I will not get tired of praising community college system which gives everyone a chance of pursuing education in the US,” Anfisa began her post about her education.

“In November 2019 I took the next step and applied to transfer to a 4 year university! I applied to UCLA, UC Berkeley, UC Irvine, UC Davis, UC Santa Barbara, UC San Diego, UC Riverside, UC Santa Cruz and CSUF. I got accepted to all schools except UC Berkeley which rejected me and UCLA which waitlisted me. My top choice was UCI and that’s where I am going to go this fall,” she shared.

While she states that her initial plan was to study business administration, she doesn’t clarify whether that’s the plan.

And given her personal trainer certification, she could be thinking about starting a fitness-related business.

Anfisa Nava is giving up on a future with Jorge Nava

As for her personal life, she’s no longer with Jorge Nava. Despite still being legally married, she doesn’t seem interested in rekindling her relationship with him.

Jorge is now out of prison, and he shared on social media that he’s headed back to California where Anfisa is currently living. But neither of them have talked about meeting up.

In fact, while Anfisa has moved on with a new man, Jorge seems eager to move on himself.

While in prison, Jorge worked on himself, and he lost a tremendous amount of weight. He’s excited to start over and start a business as well.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.