Andy Cohen throws shade at Ryan Seacrest and his ‘group of losers’

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest both had a New Year’s Eve show, and while Ryan’s was the more prestigious, that didn’t stop Andy from throwing some serious shade.

Ryan Seacrest took over Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show and has been keeping it growing strong on ABC since then.

However, Andy Cohen was hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and he didn’t seem very impressed with Seacrest’s show.

Andy Cohen calls Ryan Seacrest’s show a ‘group of losers’

Andy Cohen has never been one to hold his tongue, and he wasn’t going to start on the CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live telecast.

At one point, he was talking to the fans at home and threw some major shade at Ryan Seacrest and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

“If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers performing,” Cohen said. “I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing.”

This “group of losers” included names like Journey, Ashanti, and Ja Rule. However, Cohen had even more biting criticism for Arnel Pineda singing lead for Journey.

“We were doused with confetti from fake Journey on ABC. If it’s not Steve Perry, it doesn’t count! You get it? It’s not Journey!” Cohen said. “It’s propaganda! It’s propaganda! It’s not Journey! It’s not Journey! No, that was not Journey. Steve Perry is Journey.”

Steve Perry left Journey in 1998 after over 20 years with the band. He hasn’t been with them for 23 years now, which means the band has been without Perry longer than they were performing with him.

From 1998 until 2018, Steve Perry was almost completely out of the music industry.

Fans respond to Andy Cohen calling Ryan Seacrest a loser

Fans online loved seeing Andy Cohen throwing shade like it was nothing.

One fan on Twitter responded, by writing “Andy Cohen calling Ryan Seacrest a loser might be the funniest thing I’ve seen on television this year.”

Another fan pointed out that Andy had clearly been drinking a lot and said, “Andy Cohen calling Ryan Seacrest live (and wasted) on national TV a loser already won 2022 #CNNNYE.”

For his part, Andy Cohen admitted that he had a little too much to drink, which might explain his rants toward Ryan Seacrest, Journey, and later New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

“good morning! Um, I was a bit overserved last night,” Cohen posted on Twitter.

American Idol premieres on February 27 on ABC.